Prizor Viztech, Cadsys (India) & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Prizor Viztech, Cadsys (India), Avantel, Durlax Top Surface, Manglam Infra & Engineering

Published4 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Shares of Prizor Viztech, Cadsys (India), Avantel, Durlax Top Surface, Manglam Infra & Engineering hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -171.4(-0.68%) points and Sensex was down by -397.63(-0.48%) points at 04 Sep 2024 11:00:01 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -343.25(-0.66%) points at 04 Sep 2024 10:45:02 IST.
Other stocks such as Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, Eris Lifesciences, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Bajaj Finserv hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index HDFC Bank, were the top gainers while Federal Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index HDFC Bank, were the top gainers while Federal Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank were the top losers.
First Published:4 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Most Active Stocks

NTPC

403.80
11:01 AM | 4 SEP 2024
-2.5 (-0.62%)

Bharat Electronics

299.50
11:01 AM | 4 SEP 2024
2.3 (0.77%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

312.90
11:01 AM | 4 SEP 2024
-9.25 (-2.87%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

355.90
11:01 AM | 4 SEP 2024
0.35 (0.1%)
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

4,746.00
10:50 AM | 4 SEP 2024
290.5 (6.52%)

B E M L

4,097.90
10:50 AM | 4 SEP 2024
246.1 (6.39%)

Jubilant Ingrevia

714.20
10:50 AM | 4 SEP 2024
40.3 (5.98%)

Cochin Shipyard

1,990.70
10:50 AM | 4 SEP 2024
109.4 (5.82%)
