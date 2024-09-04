Prizor Viztech, Cadsys (India) & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Shares of Prizor Viztech, Cadsys (India), Avantel, Durlax Top Surface, Manglam Infra & Engineering hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -171.4(-0.68%) points and Sensex was down by -397.63(-0.48%) points at 04 Sep 2024 11:00:01 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -343.25(-0.66%) points at 04 Sep 2024 10:45:02 IST. Other stocks such as Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, Eris Lifesciences, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Bajaj Finserv hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index HDFC Bank, were the top gainers while Federal Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index HDFC Bank, were the top gainers while Federal Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.