Prizor Viztech, UDAIPUR CEMENT WORKS & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Prizor Viztech, UDAIPUR CEMENT WORKS, Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers, Yasons Chemex Care, Bulkcorp International

Livemint
Published6 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Livemint
Livemint

Shares of Prizor Viztech, UDAIPUR CEMENT WORKS, Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers, Yasons Chemex Care, Bulkcorp International hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -226.55(-0.9%) points and Sensex was down by -776.27(-0.94%) points at 06 Sep 2024 10:59:58 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -507.25(-0.99%) points at 06 Sep 2024 10:45:02 IST.
Other stocks such as Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Colgate Palmolive India, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Au Small Finance Bank, were the top gainers while State Bank Of India, Bandhan Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Federal Bank were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Au Small Finance Bank, were the top gainers while State Bank Of India, Bandhan Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Federal Bank were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsPrizor Viztech, UDAIPUR CEMENT WORKS & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

284.80
11:54 AM | 6 SEP 2024
-5.8 (-2%)

Tata Steel

151.20
11:54 AM | 6 SEP 2024
-0.55 (-0.36%)

Tata Power

417.70
11:54 AM | 6 SEP 2024
-2.75 (-0.65%)

Indian Oil Corporation

176.40
11:54 AM | 6 SEP 2024
-4.8 (-2.65%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Glenmark Life Sciences

1,156.10
11:46 AM | 6 SEP 2024
62.6 (5.72%)

Gujarat Fluorochemicals

3,719.95
11:46 AM | 6 SEP 2024
193.2 (5.48%)

SBI Cards & Payment Services

808.10
11:45 AM | 6 SEP 2024
40.6 (5.29%)

Sumitomo Chemical India

541.00
11:46 AM | 6 SEP 2024
24.05 (4.65%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,744.00239.00
    Chennai
    73,888.00597.00
    Delhi
    73,528.00165.00
    Kolkata
    73,025.00375.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue