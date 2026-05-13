Profit booking limits paper gold rally post duty hike

Bulls holding paper gold booked profits big time after the government hiked the gold import duty by an overnight 9% to save on precious forex amid elevated oil prices induced by a prolonged impasse in West Asia.

This was clearly reflected in popular gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which closed around 6% higher despite the 9% duty hike effective Wednesday.

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Gold ETFs and derivatives include the landed price which factors in the international rate, currency and the import duty.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why did the Indian government hike the import duty on gold? ⌵ The government hiked the gold import duty to 15% from 6% to curb non-essential imports and conserve foreign exchange reserves, which were strained by elevated oil prices and the ongoing West Asia conflict. 2 How did gold ETFs react to the import duty hike? ⌵ Gold ETFs saw their prices close around 6% higher despite the 9% duty hike, indicating profit booking by investors rather than significant new buying. This suggests a mechanical re-pricing to the new import parity. 3 What is the impact of the gold duty hike on MCX gold futures? ⌵ Gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) traded up by a similar amount to the price rise in ETFs, around 5.9% to 6.02%. This rise is attributed to short covering and margin calls impacting speculative traders. 4 Will the gold duty hike affect demand for physical gold and jewellery? ⌵ The duty hike is expected to dent demand for physical gold and jewellery by 5-10%. Consumers in price-sensitive segments may downtrade to lower purity gold or reduce purchase sizes rather than deferring purchases entirely. 5 Should investors still buy gold after the import duty hike? ⌵ While gold is a hedge against inflation and geopolitical turmoil, a meaningful correction should be viewed as an accumulation opportunity. Medium to long-term outlook remains bullish, supported by structural and cyclical fundamentals.

Also Read | How India's jewellers are surviving the duty shock

Also, gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) were trading up by a similar amount at the time of writing, underscoring a greater proportion of net sellers than buyers in the market to take advantage of the overnight hike in prices.

"The price of gold ETFs or even MCX derivatives rose much less than 9%, indicating net selling rather than buying, which would have driven up prices by the extent of the duty hike," said Satish Dondapati, fund manager at Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund.

Key Takeaways India's overnight gold duty hike returns the levy to its pre-July level.

ETFs and futures rose only 6%, not 9%, due to profit-taking.

Falling open interest confirms long holders sold into the duty-hike windfall.

Gold imports cost India $71.98 billion in FY26, straining external balances.

Five-year gold returns of 218% dwarf Nifty's 59%, vindicating patient holders.

For instance, the most popular gold ETF, Nippon India's GoldBees, with assets under management of ₹55,700 crore as of Tuesday, closed up 5.7% per unit at ₹131.74.

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Similarly, ICICI Pru Gold ETF, SBI's Setfgold, HDFCGold and Kotak MF's Gold1, with combined assets of ₹89,405 crore, closed between 5.7-5.9% above Tuesday's settlement price.

On MCX, similarly, the active gold futures contract, expiring on 5 June, traded up 5.9% at the time of writing at ₹1.62 lakh per 10 gm. Open interest fell to 8,011 contracts from 9,530 on Tuesday. A rise in prices accompanied by a fall in open interest suggests long liquidation rather than short covering, which would have lifted prices above 6%.

"Profit booking has limited the rally to 6% on derivatives despite the huge overnight duty hike," said Naveen Mathur, director, head of commodities and currencies at Anand Rathi.

Duty hike Even those holding sovereign gold bonds (SGBs) who can redeem them prematurely after 13 May will benefit hugely from the price rise. The SGB scheme commenced in November 2015 and was discontinued after February 2024.

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Trading of metals and energy on MCX runs from 9 am-11:30/11:55 pm, adjusted for daylight saving time. The second session, from 5-11:30 pm, coincides with the opening of the European and US markets.

The duty hike comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to defer gold purchases for a year to help cushion the economic impact of the conflict.

India imports about 700 tonnes of gold annually, putting pressure on the current account deficit (CAD) at a time when the conflict has driven crude oil prices up 45% to above $107 a barrel.

CAD reflects the gap that arises when a country imports more goods and services than it exports. India typically runs a deficit because it imports more oil and gold than its chief exports, which include petroleum products, telecom equipment and drug formulations. A wider CAD increases demand for dollars, pressuring the rupee.

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In FY26, gold was India’s second-largest import at $71.98 billion, after crude oil at $134.72 billion, according to data from the commerce ministry. It accounted for about 10% of total imports of $715.39 billion. India posted a trade deficit of $312.58 billion in the previous fiscal year.

Asked whether demand would take a hit due to the duty hike, Surendra Mehta, national president of the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), said the dent in demand could be to the tune of 5-10%, as factors other than the duty hike also play a role in gold demand.

"Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation and a safe haven asset at times of geopolitical turmoil, which also influence demand," explained Mehta.

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Gold ETF The gold import duty was cut from 15% to 6% effective July 2024. The most recent hike takes it back to 15%. Apart from duty, there is a goods and services tax (GST) of 3%, taking the effective tax to 18%.

Gold has outperformed benchmark stock indices by absolute returns at the one-, three-, and five-year horizons. For instance, while Nifty has generated a five-year return of 59.31%, GoldBees ETF has given a whopping 218% return. In the past one year, through Wednesday, Nifty has given a negative return of 4.74% based on Wednesday's closing of 23,412.6, while GoldBees generated an absolute return of 66.69% due initially to the impact of Trumpian tariffs and this year to the West Asia war.

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Also Read | Bullion bears are in for pain as duty hike sends gold, silver surging

About the Author Ram Sahgal Ram Sahgal is a deputy editor at Mint. He has over 20 years of experience in journalism, with previous roles at The Intelligent Investor, Bombay Times...Read More ✕ Ram Sahgal Ram Sahgal is a deputy editor at Mint. He has over 20 years of experience in journalism, with previous roles at The Intelligent Investor, Bombay Times, The Economic Times, and The New Indian Express. Between his media roles, he briefly worked at a commodities exchange before returning to his true passion, business journalism. Ram graduated in liberal arts from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai, where he studied films, which explains his move to Bombay Times, where he covered the film industry during the rise of Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt. He took a leap of faith to transfer to The Economic Times, and thanks to his restless mind, later moved to cover the commodities beat. Over the past three years, Ram has been tracking the stock markets at Mint. His focus areas include writing about market infrastructure institutions, brokerages, derivatives, and related regulations. His hobbies include spotting trains and understanding the locomotives that power them. In his free time, he takes his octogenarian mother out for drives and goes to the cinema with her on weekends. If he has a dream, it is to write a screenplay for a movie. For now, he enjoys viewing market data on NSE and BSE, observing the shifting mood of Mr Market, and conversing with market experts.