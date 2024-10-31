Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, Wockhardt & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, Wockhardt, Poly Medicure, Sharda Cropchem, UTI Asset Management Company

Published31 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Shares of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, Wockhardt, Poly Medicure, Sharda Cropchem, UTI Asset Management Company hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -86.1(-0.35%) points and Sensex was down by -351.85(-0.44%) points at 31 Oct 2024 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -2.65(-0.01%) at 31 Oct 2024 10:44:57 IST.
Other stocks such as Pranik Logistics, Semac Consultants, Axita Cotton, Akshar Spintex hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Larsen & Toubro, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Tata Steel, NTPC were the top gainers while Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Wipro were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Bandhan Bank, IDFC First Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank Of Baroda were the top gainers while ICICI Bank, State Bank Of India, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank, HDFC Bank were the top losers.
31 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Most Active Stocks

Hindalco Industries share price

681.60
11:01 AM | 31 OCT 2024
-6.05 (-0.88%)

Tata Power share price

439.50
11:01 AM | 31 OCT 2024
12.35 (2.89%)

Bandhan Bank share price

182.45
11:01 AM | 31 OCT 2024
4.9 (2.76%)

Tata Steel share price

149.60
11:01 AM | 31 OCT 2024
0.65 (0.44%)
Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Poly Medicure share price

2,901.15
10:51 AM | 31 OCT 2024
103.4 (3.7%)

UTI Asset Management Company share price

1,318.60
10:52 AM | 31 OCT 2024
29.1 (2.26%)
Five Star Business Finance share price

701.15
10:52 AM | 31 OCT 2024
-63 (-8.24%)

Oracle Financial Services Softwa share price

10,663.00
10:52 AM | 31 OCT 2024
-573.8 (-5.11%)

Aditya Birla Capital share price

204.35
10:52 AM | 31 OCT 2024
-10.95 (-5.09%)

Tech Mahindra share price

1,600.85
10:52 AM | 31 OCT 2024
-83.95 (-4.98%)
Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

1,629.85
10:52 AM | 31 OCT 2024
147.6 (9.96%)

Cipla share price

1,539.00
10:52 AM | 31 OCT 2024
121.55 (8.58%)

Chalet Hotels share price

900.20
10:52 AM | 31 OCT 2024
60.1 (7.15%)

Larsen & Toubro share price

3,631.90
10:52 AM | 31 OCT 2024
224.8 (6.6%)
