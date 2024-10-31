Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, Wockhardt & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, Wockhardt & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Livemint

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, Wockhardt, Poly Medicure, Sharda Cropchem, UTI Asset Management Company

LiveMint

Shares of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, Wockhardt, Poly Medicure, Sharda Cropchem, UTI Asset Management Company hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -86.1(-0.35%) points and Sensex was down by -351.85(-0.44%) points at 31 Oct 2024 10:59:55 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -2.65(-0.01%) at 31 Oct 2024 10:44:57 IST.Other stocks such as Pranik Logistics, Semac Consultants, Axita Cotton, Akshar Spintex hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Larsen & Toubro, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Tata Steel, NTPC were the top gainers while Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Wipro were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index Bandhan Bank, IDFC First Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank Of Baroda were the top gainers while ICICI Bank, State Bank Of India, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank, HDFC Bank were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

