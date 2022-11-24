PSU banks hit fresh 52-wk high as Bank Nifty at record levels1 min read . Updated: 24 Nov 2022, 12:53 AM IST
A slew of PSU banks hit a 52-week high as the Bank Nifty touched a record high of 42,860.55 Wednesday before settling at 42729.10, up 0.64% from its last closing. Among those that hit new 52-week highs were Bank of Baroda at ₹170.30, Bank of India ( ₹81), Canara Bank ( ₹326.55), Indian Bank ( ₹279.45) , PNB ( ₹50.85) .