PSU banks hit fresh 52-wk high as Bank Nifty at record levels

“Most of these banks are under-owned and available at cheap valuations compared to their private sector peers," said Rajesh Palviya , vice-president (research), Axis Securities . “This rally has been led by banks which have outperformed other sectors in the current leg and that could continue. Nifty , which closed at 18,267 is still below its record high of 18,604.45 while Bank Nifty is making progressively new records on improved asset quality and credit growth of ₹129 trillion as of 21 October being at a record high."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}