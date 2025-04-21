Markets
Global volatility, not government, may spark a PSU renaissance
Abhinaba Saha 4 min read 21 Apr 2025, 05:40 AM IST
SummaryWhile government persuasion may not attract investors to PSUs, compelling valuations and strong growth prospects amidst global uncertainties might do the trick.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
There is a growing buzz around public sector undertaking (PSU) companies in D-Street. The global uncertainty unleashed by the US tariff tantrums has reinvigorated investor interest in these domestic-focused, state-backed players, especially after the recent bouts of market correction.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less