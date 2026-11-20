Indian equities reversed early losses to post their fourth straight week of gains on Friday, as foreign investors stepped up purchases and a strengthening rupee lifted market sentiment.
Indian equities reversed early losses to post their fourth straight week of gains on Friday, as foreign investors stepped up purchases and a strengthening rupee lifted market sentiment.
The Nifty 50 climbed 2.61% and the Sensex rose 2.85% during the week, bucking losses across major global markets, with financial stocks leading the gains. Both the benchmarks had risen less than 1% the previous week after surging nearly 9% in the run-up to Diwali.
The Nifty 50 climbed 2.61% and the Sensex rose 2.85% during the week, bucking losses across major global markets, with financial stocks leading the gains. Both the benchmarks had risen less than 1% the previous week after surging nearly 9% in the run-up to Diwali.
On Friday, the Nifty climbed 1.12% to close at 25,800.60, while the Sensex gained 1.08% to finish at 83,919.71.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net buyers of Indian equities worth ₹25,103 crore during the week, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of ₹6,482 crore. The rupee strengthened to 92.68 against the dollar on Friday, its highest closing level since 9 April.
Banks take the lead
The banking segment topped the sectoral charts this week, with the BSE Bankex rising 5.6%. This was followed by the financial services index advancing 3.2%, while fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and automobiles rose about 3% each.
Strong fundamental and robust institutional interest drove the rally in banking stocks, experts said. Tanvi Kanchan, associate director at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers, said the Nifty Bank index gained over 18% in November as steady earnings, healthy loan growth, improving liquidity and below-average price-to-book valuations drew foreign buyers, Kanchan said. Higher rates could also help many lenders maintain or widen their margins.
Kanchan also saw a more defensive tilt to the buying in consumer stocks. Cheaper crude could ease input costs for FMCG companies, she said, although October’s food inflation of 8.94% could leave households with less to spend.
Foreign portfolio investors have invested a net ₹43,102 crore into financial services in the fortnight ended 15 November. The sector accounted for 51% of their total net inflows, according to National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL).
Aman Chowhan, senior fund manager for research and investment at Abakkus Investment Managers, said financial stocks attracted the largest share of foreign buying. The sector had lagged the market, and its liquidity and large weight in the benchmark made it a natural choice for the returning foreign investors.
Capital goods, the previous week’s leader, fell 2.7%, giving up most of its 3.2% gain. Metals declined 2.6%, while telecom and information technology lost about 2% each.
Chowhan said higher metal prices had squeezed margins at several capital goods companies in the September quarter. Engineering and capital goods stocks were already trading at valuations well above the Nifty average, leaving them vulnerable to profit-taking when earnings disappointed, he added.
Will foreign buying last?
India’s gains stood out in a difficult week for global equities. The Nifty was the only gainer among the 12 major benchmarks. Taiwan’s Taiex fell 17.4%, South Korea’s Kospi declined 8%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 7.7% and the S&P 500 shed 5.1%.
The selling extended to Europe, where Germany’s DAX fell 6.2%, France’s CAC 40 dropped 4.6% and Britain’s FTSE 100 lost 4.5%. China’s CSI 300 declined 1.5%.
Ravi Singh, chief research officer at Master Capital Services, said investors cutting exposure to technology stocks in Taiwan and the US had turned to Indian large-caps. Stronger September-quarter earnings and cheaper crude made India more attractive.
“Whether this rally can continue will depend largely on foreign flows,” Chowhan said. One indication will be whether overseas investors keep buying Indian shares once the sell-off in artificial intelligence (AI) stocks settles, Singh noted.
The Reserve Bank of India’s 4 December policy decision is the next domestic test. Retail inflation rose to 6.09% in October, putting a rate increase in focus. Kanchan said cheaper crude and a firmer rupee had offered some relief, but a broader global selloff could still put Indian equities under pressure.
Silver falls harder than gold
While equities managed an impressive show, precious metals ended Friday sharply lower for the month so far. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold fell 11.6% to ₹1,23,637 per 10 grams from ₹1,39,830 on 30 October. Silver dropped 16.8% over the same period, from ₹1,82,442 per kg to ₹1,51,864. During the week, both gold and silver were down 8.9% and 14.5%, respectively.
“What we are witnessing is a rates-led correction along with a speculative unwind,” said Nirav Karkera, head of research and fund manager at W by Groww. Expectations of another US Federal Reserve rate increase had made gold, which pays no interest, less attractive after its steep rally, he said. Some investors may also have sold gold to cover losses on global technology stocks, he added.
Karkera expects central banks to keep buying gold to diversify their reserves. In the near term, he is watching ₹1.22 lakh per 10 grams on the MCX. A fall below that level could take gold towards ₹1.18 lakh, where fresh buying may emerge, he said.