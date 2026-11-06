Pulse of the Street: Dalal Street shines before Diwali. Can the rally last?

Indian equities headed into Diwali with a second straight weekly gain, powered by cheaper crude amid rising hopes of an end to the Iran war following US President Donald Trump's midterm election setback, and renewed foreign buying, even as a sell-off in technology stocks battered several overseas markets.
The Nifty and Sensex rose nearly 9% each during the week, marking their strongest weekly gains since February 2021, when optimism over a growth-oriented Union Budget had sparked a rally of nearly 10%. On Friday, the Nifty rose 2% to close at 25,030.35, while the Sensex advanced 2.2% to 81,028.