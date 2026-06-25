Pulse of the Street: Stocks edge for another week, but conviction is missing

Indian stock markets ended the week with modest gains, extending their winning streak to a third consecutive week, even as investors remained cautious amid lingering global uncertainties. While easing geopolitical tensions in West Asia and sharply lower crude oil prices helped improve sentiment, profit booking on Thursday ahead of an extended weekend signalled the market's lack of conviction.
Indian stock markets ended the week with modest gains, extending their winning streak to a third consecutive week, even as investors remained cautious amid lingering global uncertainties. While easing geopolitical tensions in West Asia and sharply lower crude oil prices helped improve sentiment, profit booking on Thursday ahead of an extended weekend signalled the market's lack of conviction.
The Sensex rose 0.4% during the week to close at 77,100.5, while the Nifty 50 gained 0.2% to settle at 24,056. On Thursday, the Nifty initially climbed to its highest level since the signing of the US-Iran peace agreement, before surrendering most of its gains in late trade. With markets shut on Friday for Muharram, investors pared positions ahead of the long weekend as geopolitical risks and crude oil volatility continued to cloud the global macro outlook.
The Sensex rose 0.4% during the week to close at 77,100.5, while the Nifty 50 gained 0.2% to settle at 24,056. On Thursday, the Nifty initially climbed to its highest level since the signing of the US-Iran peace agreement, before surrendering most of its gains in late trade. With markets shut on Friday for Muharram, investors pared positions ahead of the long weekend as geopolitical risks and crude oil volatility continued to cloud the global macro outlook.
Selective gains
Real estate stocks were the top performers of the week, rising 2%, closely followed by auto. Financials and healthcare also gained a little over 1% each. The weakness was concentrated in global-facing and commodity-linked sectors, with metals falling 4.7%, capital goods shedding 3.1% and power stocks declining 2.9%. Weakness persisted in the information technology segment, with the index down almost 1% during the week.
Thursday's gains were led by automobile and heavyweight banking stocks, with Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India providing the biggest support to the benchmark indices.
Auto stocks outperformed as retail demand improved during the month and softer metal prices eased input cost pressure on car makers, said Pranay Aggarwal, director and CEO of Stoxkart, digital discount brokerage platform.
Rajesh Singla, chief executive and fund manager at Alpha AMC, said softer crude prices had improved sentiment toward rate-sensitive and domestic-facing sectors. He expects healthcare, financials and realty to remain relatively strong. Metals may face further profit booking after their strong year-to-date rally, while IT could stay under pressure amid concerns over artificial intelligence-led disruption and weak discretionary technology spending.
Relative resilience
On the global front, the Nifty 50 outperformed several peers through the week. Markets in Hong Kong, Malaysia, Indonesia as well as the S&P index declined 2-3.5%. India, however, trailed Japan, China and Brazil, where benchmark indices gained 1-2%.
Harshal Dasani, business head at INVasset PMS, said domestic institutional buying and softer crude helped limit the decline in Indian equities. But further outperformance would depend on the stability of the rupee and crude prices, as well as on foreign investor flows, he added.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continued their selling spree in June, pulling out ₹53,022 crore from domestic equities. This marks the fourth consecutive month of net outflows.
Gold losing shine
Meanwhile, safe-haven gold remained under pressure this week amid a stronger US dollar and expectations of higher US interest rates, which eroded demand for non-yielding assets. Comex gold fell to around $3,959 per ounce, extending its decline to a seven-month low, while domestic futures have corrected nearly 20% to around ₹1,39,714 from their record high of ₹1,75,231 per 10 grams in January.
The selloff accelerated after the US Federal Reserve adopted a more hawkish tone, with markets now pricing in up to two rate hikes by the end of the year. Higher Treasury yields and a firmer dollar have reduced the appeal of precious metals despite lingering geopolitical risks.
"In the very short term, gold is likely to trade in a consolidation range as markets reassess the trajectory of US interest rates and monitor upcoming macroeconomic data," said Aggarwal of Stoxkart. "While near-term volatility may persist, the broader outlook remains constructive given continued central bank purchases and long-term diversification demand."