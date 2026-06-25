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Pulse of the Street: Stocks edge for another week, but conviction is missing

Abhinaba SahaMayur Bhalerao
3 min read25 Jun 2026, 06:58 PM IST
The Sensex rose 0.4% during the week to close at 77,100.5, while the Nifty 50 gained 0.2% to settle at 24,056.
The Sensex rose 0.4% during the week to close at 77,100.5, while the Nifty 50 gained 0.2% to settle at 24,056.
Summary

Benchmark indices logged a third straight weekly gain, supported by easing crude prices and buying in domestic-facing sectors. Yet profit booking, persistent foreign outflows and global uncertainties kept investors cautious ahead of a long weekend.

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Indian stock markets ended the week with modest gains, extending their winning streak to a third consecutive week, even as investors remained cautious amid lingering global uncertainties. While easing geopolitical tensions in West Asia and sharply lower crude oil prices helped improve sentiment, profit booking on Thursday ahead of an extended weekend signalled the market's lack of conviction.

Indian stock markets ended the week with modest gains, extending their winning streak to a third consecutive week, even as investors remained cautious amid lingering global uncertainties. While easing geopolitical tensions in West Asia and sharply lower crude oil prices helped improve sentiment, profit booking on Thursday ahead of an extended weekend signalled the market's lack of conviction.

The Sensex rose 0.4% during the week to close at 77,100.5, while the Nifty 50 gained 0.2% to settle at 24,056. On Thursday, the Nifty initially climbed to its highest level since the signing of the US-Iran peace agreement, before surrendering most of its gains in late trade. With markets shut on Friday for Muharram, investors pared positions ahead of the long weekend as geopolitical risks and crude oil volatility continued to cloud the global macro outlook.

The Sensex rose 0.4% during the week to close at 77,100.5, while the Nifty 50 gained 0.2% to settle at 24,056. On Thursday, the Nifty initially climbed to its highest level since the signing of the US-Iran peace agreement, before surrendering most of its gains in late trade. With markets shut on Friday for Muharram, investors pared positions ahead of the long weekend as geopolitical risks and crude oil volatility continued to cloud the global macro outlook.

Selective gains

Real estate stocks were the top performers of the week, rising 2%, closely followed by auto. Financials and healthcare also gained a little over 1% each. The weakness was concentrated in global-facing and commodity-linked sectors, with metals falling 4.7%, capital goods shedding 3.1% and power stocks declining 2.9%. Weakness persisted in the information technology segment, with the index down almost 1% during the week.

Thursday's gains were led by automobile and heavyweight banking stocks, with Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India providing the biggest support to the benchmark indices.

Auto stocks outperformed as retail demand improved during the month and softer metal prices eased input cost pressure on car makers, said Pranay Aggarwal, director and CEO of Stoxkart, digital discount brokerage platform.

Also Read | Nifty ends higher despite Friday sell-off; IT, monsoon risks weigh

Rajesh Singla, chief executive and fund manager at Alpha AMC, said softer crude prices had improved sentiment toward rate-sensitive and domestic-facing sectors. He expects healthcare, financials and realty to remain relatively strong. Metals may face further profit booking after their strong year-to-date rally, while IT could stay under pressure amid concerns over artificial intelligence-led disruption and weak discretionary technology spending.

Relative resilience

On the global front, the Nifty 50 outperformed several peers through the week. Markets in Hong Kong, Malaysia, Indonesia as well as the S&P index declined 2-3.5%. India, however, trailed Japan, China and Brazil, where benchmark indices gained 1-2%.

Harshal Dasani, business head at INVasset PMS, said domestic institutional buying and softer crude helped limit the decline in Indian equities. But further outperformance would depend on the stability of the rupee and crude prices, as well as on foreign investor flows, he added.

Also Read | Pulse of the Street: Friday surge helps markets close volatile week in green

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continued their selling spree in June, pulling out 53,022 crore from domestic equities. This marks the fourth consecutive month of net outflows.

Gold losing shine

Meanwhile, safe-haven gold remained under pressure this week amid a stronger US dollar and expectations of higher US interest rates, which eroded demand for non-yielding assets. Comex gold fell to around $3,959 per ounce, extending its decline to a seven-month low, while domestic futures have corrected nearly 20% to around 1,39,714 from their record high of 1,75,231 per 10 grams in January.

The selloff accelerated after the US Federal Reserve adopted a more hawkish tone, with markets now pricing in up to two rate hikes by the end of the year. Higher Treasury yields and a firmer dollar have reduced the appeal of precious metals despite lingering geopolitical risks.

"In the very short term, gold is likely to trade in a consolidation range as markets reassess the trajectory of US interest rates and monitor upcoming macroeconomic data," said Aggarwal of Stoxkart. "While near-term volatility may persist, the broader outlook remains constructive given continued central bank purchases and long-term diversification demand."

Also Read | Pulse of the Street: Markets slip as oil, monsoon worries weigh
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Meet the Author

Abhinaba Saha

Abhinaba writes deep-dive analytical stories on financial markets, corporate India and the economy. Read more

After finishing his post-graduation in finance from King’s College London, he moved into journalism three years ago with a goal to “simplify finance for all”. From tracking macroeconomic shifts and dissecting company fundamentals to decoding market sentiment, he connects the dots through data-driven storytelling, helping readers see the bigger picture.<br><br>Abhinaba writes across sectors and asset classes, analysing IPOs, decoding moves in precious metals and crude oil, and unpacking trends across public and private markets. Collaborating across beats, he aims to be Mint’s “jack of all trades”. More recently, he has also experimented with new storytelling formats, including crisp video explainers for Mint’s YouTube channel.<br><br>Across formats and topics, his goal remains the same: telling nuanced, insight-rich stories for his readers. When not writing, Abhinaba unwinds by cycling through the streets of Bandra in Mumbai, in search of fresh air and clearer thoughts. On quieter days, he turns to yoga, his preferred antidote to volatile markets, proving that while markets rarely find balance, at least the body occasionally can.

Read Less
Mayur Bhalerao

Mayur Bhalerao is a markets reporter at Mint with around 12 years of experience across finance and mRead more

edia. His coverage focuses on Indian equities, IPOs and broader market trends, tracking developments across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks as well as shifts in investor behaviour among retail investors, mutual funds and foreign portfolio investors.<br><br>Mayur’s reporting emphasises data-driven analysis of market movements, valuations and sectoral trends. He uses shareholding disclosures, financial filings and market data to explain developments on Dalal Street and examine how global events and domestic policy changes—including geopolitical tensions, crude oil prices and regulatory decisions—shape Indian equities and investor sentiment.<br><br>He regularly uses financial databases such as the Bloomberg terminal and Capitaline to produce data-intensive stories, analysing company disclosures, ownership patterns and sectoral trends across both Indian and global markets. He also supports colleagues in the newsroom by providing database-driven insights and market data analysis that help strengthen broader market coverage.<br><br>Before joining Mint, Mayur worked at Informist Media Pvt Ltd., a leading financial newswire, where he developed his expertise in financial journalism in a specialised markets newsroom.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsPulse of the Street: Stocks edge for another week, but conviction is missing

Pulse of the Street: Stocks edge for another week, but conviction is missing

Abhinaba SahaMayur Bhalerao
3 min read25 Jun 2026, 06:58 PM IST
The Sensex rose 0.4% during the week to close at 77,100.5, while the Nifty 50 gained 0.2% to settle at 24,056.
The Sensex rose 0.4% during the week to close at 77,100.5, while the Nifty 50 gained 0.2% to settle at 24,056.
Summary

Benchmark indices logged a third straight weekly gain, supported by easing crude prices and buying in domestic-facing sectors. Yet profit booking, persistent foreign outflows and global uncertainties kept investors cautious ahead of a long weekend.

Gift this article

Indian stock markets ended the week with modest gains, extending their winning streak to a third consecutive week, even as investors remained cautious amid lingering global uncertainties. While easing geopolitical tensions in West Asia and sharply lower crude oil prices helped improve sentiment, profit booking on Thursday ahead of an extended weekend signalled the market's lack of conviction.

Indian stock markets ended the week with modest gains, extending their winning streak to a third consecutive week, even as investors remained cautious amid lingering global uncertainties. While easing geopolitical tensions in West Asia and sharply lower crude oil prices helped improve sentiment, profit booking on Thursday ahead of an extended weekend signalled the market's lack of conviction.

The Sensex rose 0.4% during the week to close at 77,100.5, while the Nifty 50 gained 0.2% to settle at 24,056. On Thursday, the Nifty initially climbed to its highest level since the signing of the US-Iran peace agreement, before surrendering most of its gains in late trade. With markets shut on Friday for Muharram, investors pared positions ahead of the long weekend as geopolitical risks and crude oil volatility continued to cloud the global macro outlook.

The Sensex rose 0.4% during the week to close at 77,100.5, while the Nifty 50 gained 0.2% to settle at 24,056. On Thursday, the Nifty initially climbed to its highest level since the signing of the US-Iran peace agreement, before surrendering most of its gains in late trade. With markets shut on Friday for Muharram, investors pared positions ahead of the long weekend as geopolitical risks and crude oil volatility continued to cloud the global macro outlook.

Selective gains

Real estate stocks were the top performers of the week, rising 2%, closely followed by auto. Financials and healthcare also gained a little over 1% each. The weakness was concentrated in global-facing and commodity-linked sectors, with metals falling 4.7%, capital goods shedding 3.1% and power stocks declining 2.9%. Weakness persisted in the information technology segment, with the index down almost 1% during the week.

Thursday's gains were led by automobile and heavyweight banking stocks, with Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India providing the biggest support to the benchmark indices.

Auto stocks outperformed as retail demand improved during the month and softer metal prices eased input cost pressure on car makers, said Pranay Aggarwal, director and CEO of Stoxkart, digital discount brokerage platform.

Also Read | Nifty ends higher despite Friday sell-off; IT, monsoon risks weigh

Rajesh Singla, chief executive and fund manager at Alpha AMC, said softer crude prices had improved sentiment toward rate-sensitive and domestic-facing sectors. He expects healthcare, financials and realty to remain relatively strong. Metals may face further profit booking after their strong year-to-date rally, while IT could stay under pressure amid concerns over artificial intelligence-led disruption and weak discretionary technology spending.

Relative resilience

On the global front, the Nifty 50 outperformed several peers through the week. Markets in Hong Kong, Malaysia, Indonesia as well as the S&P index declined 2-3.5%. India, however, trailed Japan, China and Brazil, where benchmark indices gained 1-2%.

Harshal Dasani, business head at INVasset PMS, said domestic institutional buying and softer crude helped limit the decline in Indian equities. But further outperformance would depend on the stability of the rupee and crude prices, as well as on foreign investor flows, he added.

Also Read | Pulse of the Street: Friday surge helps markets close volatile week in green

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continued their selling spree in June, pulling out 53,022 crore from domestic equities. This marks the fourth consecutive month of net outflows.

Gold losing shine

Meanwhile, safe-haven gold remained under pressure this week amid a stronger US dollar and expectations of higher US interest rates, which eroded demand for non-yielding assets. Comex gold fell to around $3,959 per ounce, extending its decline to a seven-month low, while domestic futures have corrected nearly 20% to around 1,39,714 from their record high of 1,75,231 per 10 grams in January.

The selloff accelerated after the US Federal Reserve adopted a more hawkish tone, with markets now pricing in up to two rate hikes by the end of the year. Higher Treasury yields and a firmer dollar have reduced the appeal of precious metals despite lingering geopolitical risks.

"In the very short term, gold is likely to trade in a consolidation range as markets reassess the trajectory of US interest rates and monitor upcoming macroeconomic data," said Aggarwal of Stoxkart. "While near-term volatility may persist, the broader outlook remains constructive given continued central bank purchases and long-term diversification demand."

Also Read | Pulse of the Street: Markets slip as oil, monsoon worries weigh
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Abhinaba Saha

Abhinaba writes deep-dive analytical stories on financial markets, corporate India and the economy. Read more

After finishing his post-graduation in finance from King’s College London, he moved into journalism three years ago with a goal to “simplify finance for all”. From tracking macroeconomic shifts and dissecting company fundamentals to decoding market sentiment, he connects the dots through data-driven storytelling, helping readers see the bigger picture.<br><br>Abhinaba writes across sectors and asset classes, analysing IPOs, decoding moves in precious metals and crude oil, and unpacking trends across public and private markets. Collaborating across beats, he aims to be Mint’s “jack of all trades”. More recently, he has also experimented with new storytelling formats, including crisp video explainers for Mint’s YouTube channel.<br><br>Across formats and topics, his goal remains the same: telling nuanced, insight-rich stories for his readers. When not writing, Abhinaba unwinds by cycling through the streets of Bandra in Mumbai, in search of fresh air and clearer thoughts. On quieter days, he turns to yoga, his preferred antidote to volatile markets, proving that while markets rarely find balance, at least the body occasionally can.

Read Less
Mayur Bhalerao

Mayur Bhalerao is a markets reporter at Mint with around 12 years of experience across finance and mRead more

edia. His coverage focuses on Indian equities, IPOs and broader market trends, tracking developments across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks as well as shifts in investor behaviour among retail investors, mutual funds and foreign portfolio investors.<br><br>Mayur’s reporting emphasises data-driven analysis of market movements, valuations and sectoral trends. He uses shareholding disclosures, financial filings and market data to explain developments on Dalal Street and examine how global events and domestic policy changes—including geopolitical tensions, crude oil prices and regulatory decisions—shape Indian equities and investor sentiment.<br><br>He regularly uses financial databases such as the Bloomberg terminal and Capitaline to produce data-intensive stories, analysing company disclosures, ownership patterns and sectoral trends across both Indian and global markets. He also supports colleagues in the newsroom by providing database-driven insights and market data analysis that help strengthen broader market coverage.<br><br>Before joining Mint, Mayur worked at Informist Media Pvt Ltd., a leading financial newswire, where he developed his expertise in financial journalism in a specialised markets newsroom.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsPulse of the Street: Stocks edge for another week, but conviction is missing
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