Pulse of the Street: FPI exits, weak earnings leave India the worst global performer
Summary
Relentless foreign selling and underwhelming December-quarter earnings pulled Indian markets down 2.5% this week, the worst among global peers. The Nifty’s slip below 25,100 has heightened fears of a fall below 25,000 as budget-related uncertainty builds.
Indian equities ended the week battered and bruised, as sustained foreign portfolio investor (FPI) outflows, weakening earnings momentum and pre-budget jitters combined to drag benchmark indices sharply lower.
topics
