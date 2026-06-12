Pulse of the Street: Friday surge helps markets close volatile week in green

A quick sprint on Friday helped Indian markets close a volatile week with solid gains, as signs of peace in West Asia rekindled investor optimism worldwide. As crude oil slipped below $90, buyers who stayed away during a turbulent week trooped in, helping the Street clock the best gains in eight weeks.
The Sensex rose 1.7% for the week, while the Nifty gained 1.1%. Most of the gains came on Friday, when the Nifty jumped 2% to close at 23,622.90 and the Sensex 2.3% to 75,527.94, the highest close for both since 8 April. On that day, Indian equities had rallied nearly 4%, cheered by a US-Iran ceasefire announcement.
Volatility cooled sharply: the India VIX, which measures expected market volatility, declined from around 17 to 14.7 during the week, slipping below the key 15-mark for the first time since the war erupted in West Asia. On 27 February, a day before the conflict flared, the VIX stood at 13.70.