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Pulse of the Street: Friday surge helps markets close volatile week in green

Mayur BhaleraoNiti Kiran
3 min read12 Jun 2026, 08:41 PM IST
The Sensex rose 1.7% for the week, while the Nifty gained 1.1%.
The Sensex rose 1.7% for the week, while the Nifty gained 1.1%.
Summary

Market participants agreed that easing geopolitical risk is positive, but remain divided on whether India can outperform in the near term.

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A quick sprint on Friday helped Indian markets close a volatile week with solid gains, as signs of peace in West Asia rekindled investor optimism worldwide. As crude oil slipped below $90, buyers who stayed away during a turbulent week trooped in, helping the Street clock the best gains in eight weeks.

A quick sprint on Friday helped Indian markets close a volatile week with solid gains, as signs of peace in West Asia rekindled investor optimism worldwide. As crude oil slipped below $90, buyers who stayed away during a turbulent week trooped in, helping the Street clock the best gains in eight weeks.

The Sensex rose 1.7% for the week, while the Nifty gained 1.1%. Most of the gains came on Friday, when the Nifty jumped 2% to close at 23,622.90 and the Sensex 2.3% to 75,527.94, the highest close for both since 8 April. On that day, Indian equities had rallied nearly 4%, cheered by a US-Iran ceasefire announcement.

The Sensex rose 1.7% for the week, while the Nifty gained 1.1%. Most of the gains came on Friday, when the Nifty jumped 2% to close at 23,622.90 and the Sensex 2.3% to 75,527.94, the highest close for both since 8 April. On that day, Indian equities had rallied nearly 4%, cheered by a US-Iran ceasefire announcement.

Volatility cooled sharply: the India VIX, which measures expected market volatility, declined from around 17 to 14.7 during the week, slipping below the key 15-mark for the first time since the war erupted in West Asia. On 27 February, a day before the conflict flared, the VIX stood at 13.70.

Also Read | Is the Indian stock market close to a bottom?

Shah said banking and financial services may continued to lead market gains, supported by healthy credit growth and improving business momentum. He also sees opportunities in select capital goods and auto ancillary companies.

Bhowar expects increased market polarity, with paints, aviation and IT likely to lead, while traditional high-yield defensive stocks and upstream oil companies may underperform.

India mixed vs global peers

Compared with key global markets, India delivered a mixed performance during the week. Domestic markets did better than Japan, Malaysia and South Korea, but trailed Indonesia, France and Brazil, where weekly gains ranged between 2% and 8%.

Also read Pulse of the Street: Markets slip as oil, monsoon worries, RBI's cautious tone weigh

Jonagadla remained cautious. “Until FX, crude and trade visibility align, India can participate in rallies, but is unlikely to lead them,” he said, adding that reports suggesting the first tranche of the India-US trade agreement may come only by mid-July could keep investors selective.

Crude below $90 lifts sentiment

Crude oil was the key macro driver for the week. Brent slipped 2.2% to around $86.88 a barrel as geopolitical tensions eased. For India, which depends on imports for more than 85% of its crude needs, lower oil prices can help ease inflation pressure and support the rupee.

“Crude oil dropping below $90 offers India a significant macroeconomic advantage. It shifts the domestic inflation outlook, eases pressure on the fiscal deficit, and bolsters the rupee,” Bhowar said. He added that lower oil prices could give the Reserve Bank of India more policy flexibility and support a margin-expansion cycle for corporate India.

Shah said softening crude is positive for companies where crude derivatives form a large part of input costs, including chemicals, paints, tyres and select industrial stocks.

Also Read | After two blockbuster years, IPO market becomes selective
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Topics

Meet the Author

Mayur Bhalerao

Mayur Bhalerao is a markets reporter at Mint with around 12 years of experience across finance and mRead more

edia. His coverage focuses on Indian equities, IPOs and broader market trends, tracking developments across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks as well as shifts in investor behaviour among retail investors, mutual funds and foreign portfolio investors.<br><br>Mayur’s reporting emphasises data-driven analysis of market movements, valuations and sectoral trends. He uses shareholding disclosures, financial filings and market data to explain developments on Dalal Street and examine how global events and domestic policy changes—including geopolitical tensions, crude oil prices and regulatory decisions—shape Indian equities and investor sentiment.<br><br>He regularly uses financial databases such as the Bloomberg terminal and Capitaline to produce data-intensive stories, analysing company disclosures, ownership patterns and sectoral trends across both Indian and global markets. He also supports colleagues in the newsroom by providing database-driven insights and market data analysis that help strengthen broader market coverage.<br><br>Before joining Mint, Mayur worked at Informist Media Pvt Ltd., a leading financial newswire, where he developed his expertise in financial journalism in a specialised markets newsroom.

Read Less
Niti Kiran

Niti Kiran is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of expertise in corporate and market researRead more

ch. She specializes in uncovering the subtle corporate and market trends that others may miss, driven by a career-long fascination with the stories hidden within the numbers. Her journey began at the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), where she first developed the rigorous analytical lens that has come to define her reporting. Niti is a data specialist who excels at spotting trends, with her precision rooted in an academic background in mathematics and a Master’s in business finance. Her ‘hands-on’ approach to storytelling is supported by extensive experience across institutional databases, allowing her to extract actionable insights with precision. This technical foundation enables her to transform raw data into insightful, high-impact data journalism that has earned her consistent editorial recognition. Beyond the terminal and the newsroom, she finds balance by spending quality time with her family and exploring her interest in diverse cuisines—approaching the world of culinary flavours with the same keen eye for detail she brings to her market analysis.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsPulse of the Street: Friday surge helps markets close volatile week in green

Pulse of the Street: Friday surge helps markets close volatile week in green

Mayur BhaleraoNiti Kiran
3 min read12 Jun 2026, 08:41 PM IST
The Sensex rose 1.7% for the week, while the Nifty gained 1.1%.
The Sensex rose 1.7% for the week, while the Nifty gained 1.1%.
Summary

Market participants agreed that easing geopolitical risk is positive, but remain divided on whether India can outperform in the near term.

Gift this article

A quick sprint on Friday helped Indian markets close a volatile week with solid gains, as signs of peace in West Asia rekindled investor optimism worldwide. As crude oil slipped below $90, buyers who stayed away during a turbulent week trooped in, helping the Street clock the best gains in eight weeks.

A quick sprint on Friday helped Indian markets close a volatile week with solid gains, as signs of peace in West Asia rekindled investor optimism worldwide. As crude oil slipped below $90, buyers who stayed away during a turbulent week trooped in, helping the Street clock the best gains in eight weeks.

The Sensex rose 1.7% for the week, while the Nifty gained 1.1%. Most of the gains came on Friday, when the Nifty jumped 2% to close at 23,622.90 and the Sensex 2.3% to 75,527.94, the highest close for both since 8 April. On that day, Indian equities had rallied nearly 4%, cheered by a US-Iran ceasefire announcement.

The Sensex rose 1.7% for the week, while the Nifty gained 1.1%. Most of the gains came on Friday, when the Nifty jumped 2% to close at 23,622.90 and the Sensex 2.3% to 75,527.94, the highest close for both since 8 April. On that day, Indian equities had rallied nearly 4%, cheered by a US-Iran ceasefire announcement.

Volatility cooled sharply: the India VIX, which measures expected market volatility, declined from around 17 to 14.7 during the week, slipping below the key 15-mark for the first time since the war erupted in West Asia. On 27 February, a day before the conflict flared, the VIX stood at 13.70.

Also Read | Is the Indian stock market close to a bottom?

Shah said banking and financial services may continued to lead market gains, supported by healthy credit growth and improving business momentum. He also sees opportunities in select capital goods and auto ancillary companies.

Bhowar expects increased market polarity, with paints, aviation and IT likely to lead, while traditional high-yield defensive stocks and upstream oil companies may underperform.

India mixed vs global peers

Compared with key global markets, India delivered a mixed performance during the week. Domestic markets did better than Japan, Malaysia and South Korea, but trailed Indonesia, France and Brazil, where weekly gains ranged between 2% and 8%.

Also read Pulse of the Street: Markets slip as oil, monsoon worries, RBI's cautious tone weigh

Jonagadla remained cautious. “Until FX, crude and trade visibility align, India can participate in rallies, but is unlikely to lead them,” he said, adding that reports suggesting the first tranche of the India-US trade agreement may come only by mid-July could keep investors selective.

Crude below $90 lifts sentiment

Crude oil was the key macro driver for the week. Brent slipped 2.2% to around $86.88 a barrel as geopolitical tensions eased. For India, which depends on imports for more than 85% of its crude needs, lower oil prices can help ease inflation pressure and support the rupee.

“Crude oil dropping below $90 offers India a significant macroeconomic advantage. It shifts the domestic inflation outlook, eases pressure on the fiscal deficit, and bolsters the rupee,” Bhowar said. He added that lower oil prices could give the Reserve Bank of India more policy flexibility and support a margin-expansion cycle for corporate India.

Shah said softening crude is positive for companies where crude derivatives form a large part of input costs, including chemicals, paints, tyres and select industrial stocks.

Also Read | After two blockbuster years, IPO market becomes selective
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mayur Bhalerao

Mayur Bhalerao is a markets reporter at Mint with around 12 years of experience across finance and mRead more

edia. His coverage focuses on Indian equities, IPOs and broader market trends, tracking developments across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks as well as shifts in investor behaviour among retail investors, mutual funds and foreign portfolio investors.<br><br>Mayur’s reporting emphasises data-driven analysis of market movements, valuations and sectoral trends. He uses shareholding disclosures, financial filings and market data to explain developments on Dalal Street and examine how global events and domestic policy changes—including geopolitical tensions, crude oil prices and regulatory decisions—shape Indian equities and investor sentiment.<br><br>He regularly uses financial databases such as the Bloomberg terminal and Capitaline to produce data-intensive stories, analysing company disclosures, ownership patterns and sectoral trends across both Indian and global markets. He also supports colleagues in the newsroom by providing database-driven insights and market data analysis that help strengthen broader market coverage.<br><br>Before joining Mint, Mayur worked at Informist Media Pvt Ltd., a leading financial newswire, where he developed his expertise in financial journalism in a specialised markets newsroom.

Read Less
Niti Kiran

Niti Kiran is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of expertise in corporate and market researRead more

ch. She specializes in uncovering the subtle corporate and market trends that others may miss, driven by a career-long fascination with the stories hidden within the numbers. Her journey began at the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), where she first developed the rigorous analytical lens that has come to define her reporting. Niti is a data specialist who excels at spotting trends, with her precision rooted in an academic background in mathematics and a Master’s in business finance. Her ‘hands-on’ approach to storytelling is supported by extensive experience across institutional databases, allowing her to extract actionable insights with precision. This technical foundation enables her to transform raw data into insightful, high-impact data journalism that has earned her consistent editorial recognition. Beyond the terminal and the newsroom, she finds balance by spending quality time with her family and exploring her interest in diverse cuisines—approaching the world of culinary flavours with the same keen eye for detail she brings to her market analysis.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsPulse of the Street: Friday surge helps markets close volatile week in green
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