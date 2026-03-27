Pulse of the Street: Oil shock, rupee slump push markets into longest weekly losing streak in 7 months

Benchmark Nifty 50 and Sensex closed at 22,819.60 and 73,583.22 respectively, each down nearly 1.3% over last week. They have now declined for the fifth consecutive week since 27 February, their longest losing streak since August 2025, when markets had fallen for six straight weeks amid tariff-related uncertainty, a Mint analysis shows. The ongoing war in West Asia started on 28 February 2026, when Israel, with US backing, launched a strike on Iran, triggering immediate missile retaliation and a wider regional conflict.