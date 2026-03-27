Indian equities slumped on Friday, with benchmark indices falling over 2% as fragile sentiment buckled under persistent geopolitical and macroeconomic pressures. The selloff was driven by profit booking after a mid-week rebound, rising global bond yields, and continued pressure from a weakening rupee amid elevated crude oil prices, experts said.
Pulse of the Street: Oil shock, rupee slump push markets into longest weekly losing streak in 7 months
SummaryNifty logs fifth straight weekly fall as Brent nears $110 and the rupee hits record lows amid FPI outflows. With earnings downgrade risks rising, the market’s near-term direction hinges on the trajectory of the US-Iran conflict.
Indian equities slumped on Friday, with benchmark indices falling over 2% as fragile sentiment buckled under persistent geopolitical and macroeconomic pressures. The selloff was driven by profit booking after a mid-week rebound, rising global bond yields, and continued pressure from a weakening rupee amid elevated crude oil prices, experts said.
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