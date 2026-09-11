Pulse of the Street: oil surge and rate hike fears trigger a market sell-off

Indian stocks fell for a fifth straight week on Friday as a widening war in West Asia sent crude oil prices soaring, stoking inflation concerns, while rising US bond yields raised expectations of interest rate hikes by central banks.
The benchmark Sensex fell 2.3% over the week, while the Nifty 50 declined 2.1%, marking their steepest weekly drop since 24 July. On Friday, Indian equities faced a sharp sell-off, dragging the Nifty 50 to a three-month low. The Sensex and Nifty recovered from their intraday lows but still ended 0.16% and 0.34% lower at 74,781.8 and 23,398.10, respectively.