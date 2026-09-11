Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Pulse of the Street: oil surge and rate hike fears trigger a market sell-off

Niti KiranAbhinaba Saha
3 min read11 Sep 2026, 07:33 PM IST
The benchmark Sensex fell 2.3% over the week, while the Nifty 50 declined 2.1%, marking their steepest weekly drop since 24 July.
The benchmark Sensex fell 2.3% over the week, while the Nifty 50 declined 2.1%, marking their steepest weekly drop since 24 July.(Reuters)
Summary

Rising crude oil has pushed US-Treasury toward 5%, raising market expectations of a rate hike at the upcoming Fed meeting. Market participants brace for heightened volatility ahead of key policy decisions.  

Gift this article

Indian stocks fell for a fifth straight week on Friday as a widening war in West Asia sent crude oil prices soaring, stoking inflation concerns, while rising US bond yields raised expectations of interest rate hikes by central banks.

Indian stocks fell for a fifth straight week on Friday as a widening war in West Asia sent crude oil prices soaring, stoking inflation concerns, while rising US bond yields raised expectations of interest rate hikes by central banks.

The benchmark Sensex fell 2.3% over the week, while the Nifty 50 declined 2.1%, marking their steepest weekly drop since 24 July. On Friday, Indian equities faced a sharp sell-off, dragging the Nifty 50 to a three-month low. The Sensex and Nifty recovered from their intraday lows but still ended 0.16% and 0.34% lower at 74,781.8 and 23,398.10, respectively.

The benchmark Sensex fell 2.3% over the week, while the Nifty 50 declined 2.1%, marking their steepest weekly drop since 24 July. On Friday, Indian equities faced a sharp sell-off, dragging the Nifty 50 to a three-month low. The Sensex and Nifty recovered from their intraday lows but still ended 0.16% and 0.34% lower at 74,781.8 and 23,398.10, respectively.

Analysts said crude oil remained a major concern, as Brent held above $100 a barrel amid an escalation in the West Asia war.

Brent crude exceeded $108/bbl in Asian trade, nearing $110, after escalating US-Iran tensions and attacks on Saudi energy infrastructure pushed the benchmark above $100 for the first time in weeks,” said Vinit Bolinjkar, head of research at Ventura.

Also read: SME-to-mainboard migration rate drops on tighter listing rules and recent IPO boom

The crude oil rally pushed the 10-year US Treasury yield to 4.95-4.97%, its highest level since October 2023 and close to the critical 5% threshold. This sets the stage for a potential rate hike at the 16 September US Fed meeting. "The move coincided with a hawkish repricing in US interest rates, with markets now pricing in a ~71% probability of a 25-basis-point Fed hike next week, up from 61% prior to the producer price index print,” he added.

Risk-off sentiment

The prospect of a Fed rate hike, which could tighten global financial conditions and push interest rates higher, triggered a risk-off move in rate-sensitive sectors, with real estate emerging as a standout underperformer. The BSE Realty index fell 6.4% this week, followed by the BSE IT index, which dropped 5.3% amid heightened concerns over artificial intelligence (AI) disruption.

“Realty is a high-duration sector, where rising global yields, tighter liquidity, and elevated construction costs immediately compress valuation multiples,” said Karthick Jonagadla, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Quantace Research. He added that the sell-off in IT stocks, triggered by concerns over ChatGPT, reflects a genuine risk.

“AI could lower effort-based billing and accelerate client productivity demands before Indian IT firms can monetize AI services at scale.”

Beyond the domestic shores, global equities continued to navigate geopolitical instability, elevated US Treasury yields, and shifting sentiment around the AI trade. Even so, South Korea’s equity market proved resilient, topping global benchmarks with a 3.3% weekly gain, followed by Brazil’s Ibovespa index, which rose 1.7%. “Korea’s resilience is concentrated rather than broad-based,” Jonagadla noted.

Also read: HDFC Bank may lead private lenders into a perfect succession storm

Most other major markets closed in the red, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index plunging the most at 3.1%, closely followed by Indian equities as the second-worst performer.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors have snapped their recent buying streak, net selling 13,138 crore in September so far and unwinding the inflows recorded over July and August. “The combination of elevated US yields, a firmer dollar, and crude oil hovering above $100 is a classic emerging market risk-off setup, and current price action is tracking that pattern,” added Bolinjkar.

Emerging headwinds

Rate decisions from the US Fed and the Bank of Japan next week, together with crude oil trends, will determine near-term market direction. Beyond the central bank action, elevated energy costs , persistent foreign outflows, and geopolitical friction will continue to fuel market volatility. “Crude above $100 and associated inflation and current account deficit concerns remain an independent headwind that a Fed hold does not directly address,” said Bolinjkar. “Unless there is tangible progress on the Middle East conflict, elevated oil and dollar strength are likely to remain the key near-term constraints for Indian equities.”

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Niti Kiran

Niti Kiran is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of expertise in corporate and market researRead more

ch. She specializes in uncovering the subtle corporate and market trends that others may miss, driven by a career-long fascination with the stories hidden within the numbers. Her journey began at the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), where she first developed the rigorous analytical lens that has come to define her reporting. Niti is a data specialist who excels at spotting trends, with her precision rooted in an academic background in mathematics and a Master’s in business finance. Her ‘hands-on’ approach to storytelling is supported by extensive experience across institutional databases, allowing her to extract actionable insights with precision. This technical foundation enables her to transform raw data into insightful, high-impact data journalism that has earned her consistent editorial recognition. Beyond the terminal and the newsroom, she finds balance by spending quality time with her family and exploring her interest in diverse cuisines—approaching the world of culinary flavours with the same keen eye for detail she brings to her market analysis.

Read Less
Abhinaba Saha

Abhinaba writes deep-dive analytical stories on financial markets, corporate India and the economy. Read more

After finishing his post-graduation in finance from King’s College London, he moved into journalism three years ago with a goal to “simplify finance for all”. From tracking macroeconomic shifts and dissecting company fundamentals to decoding market sentiment, he connects the dots through data-driven storytelling, helping readers see the bigger picture.<br><br>Abhinaba writes across sectors and asset classes, analysing IPOs, decoding moves in precious metals and crude oil, and unpacking trends across public and private markets. Collaborating across beats, he aims to be Mint’s “jack of all trades”. More recently, he has also experimented with new storytelling formats, including crisp video explainers for Mint’s YouTube channel.<br><br>Across formats and topics, his goal remains the same: telling nuanced, insight-rich stories for his readers. When not writing, Abhinaba unwinds by cycling through the streets of Bandra in Mumbai, in search of fresh air and clearer thoughts. On quieter days, he turns to yoga, his preferred antidote to volatile markets, proving that while markets rarely find balance, at least the body occasionally can.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsPulse of the Street: oil surge and rate hike fears trigger a market sell-off

Pulse of the Street: oil surge and rate hike fears trigger a market sell-off

Niti KiranAbhinaba Saha
3 min read11 Sep 2026, 07:33 PM IST
The benchmark Sensex fell 2.3% over the week, while the Nifty 50 declined 2.1%, marking their steepest weekly drop since 24 July.
The benchmark Sensex fell 2.3% over the week, while the Nifty 50 declined 2.1%, marking their steepest weekly drop since 24 July.(Reuters)
Summary

Rising crude oil has pushed US-Treasury toward 5%, raising market expectations of a rate hike at the upcoming Fed meeting. Market participants brace for heightened volatility ahead of key policy decisions.  

Gift this article

Indian stocks fell for a fifth straight week on Friday as a widening war in West Asia sent crude oil prices soaring, stoking inflation concerns, while rising US bond yields raised expectations of interest rate hikes by central banks.

Indian stocks fell for a fifth straight week on Friday as a widening war in West Asia sent crude oil prices soaring, stoking inflation concerns, while rising US bond yields raised expectations of interest rate hikes by central banks.

The benchmark Sensex fell 2.3% over the week, while the Nifty 50 declined 2.1%, marking their steepest weekly drop since 24 July. On Friday, Indian equities faced a sharp sell-off, dragging the Nifty 50 to a three-month low. The Sensex and Nifty recovered from their intraday lows but still ended 0.16% and 0.34% lower at 74,781.8 and 23,398.10, respectively.

The benchmark Sensex fell 2.3% over the week, while the Nifty 50 declined 2.1%, marking their steepest weekly drop since 24 July. On Friday, Indian equities faced a sharp sell-off, dragging the Nifty 50 to a three-month low. The Sensex and Nifty recovered from their intraday lows but still ended 0.16% and 0.34% lower at 74,781.8 and 23,398.10, respectively.

Analysts said crude oil remained a major concern, as Brent held above $100 a barrel amid an escalation in the West Asia war.

Brent crude exceeded $108/bbl in Asian trade, nearing $110, after escalating US-Iran tensions and attacks on Saudi energy infrastructure pushed the benchmark above $100 for the first time in weeks,” said Vinit Bolinjkar, head of research at Ventura.

Also read: SME-to-mainboard migration rate drops on tighter listing rules and recent IPO boom

The crude oil rally pushed the 10-year US Treasury yield to 4.95-4.97%, its highest level since October 2023 and close to the critical 5% threshold. This sets the stage for a potential rate hike at the 16 September US Fed meeting. "The move coincided with a hawkish repricing in US interest rates, with markets now pricing in a ~71% probability of a 25-basis-point Fed hike next week, up from 61% prior to the producer price index print,” he added.

Risk-off sentiment

The prospect of a Fed rate hike, which could tighten global financial conditions and push interest rates higher, triggered a risk-off move in rate-sensitive sectors, with real estate emerging as a standout underperformer. The BSE Realty index fell 6.4% this week, followed by the BSE IT index, which dropped 5.3% amid heightened concerns over artificial intelligence (AI) disruption.

“Realty is a high-duration sector, where rising global yields, tighter liquidity, and elevated construction costs immediately compress valuation multiples,” said Karthick Jonagadla, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Quantace Research. He added that the sell-off in IT stocks, triggered by concerns over ChatGPT, reflects a genuine risk.

“AI could lower effort-based billing and accelerate client productivity demands before Indian IT firms can monetize AI services at scale.”

Beyond the domestic shores, global equities continued to navigate geopolitical instability, elevated US Treasury yields, and shifting sentiment around the AI trade. Even so, South Korea’s equity market proved resilient, topping global benchmarks with a 3.3% weekly gain, followed by Brazil’s Ibovespa index, which rose 1.7%. “Korea’s resilience is concentrated rather than broad-based,” Jonagadla noted.

Also read: HDFC Bank may lead private lenders into a perfect succession storm

Most other major markets closed in the red, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index plunging the most at 3.1%, closely followed by Indian equities as the second-worst performer.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors have snapped their recent buying streak, net selling 13,138 crore in September so far and unwinding the inflows recorded over July and August. “The combination of elevated US yields, a firmer dollar, and crude oil hovering above $100 is a classic emerging market risk-off setup, and current price action is tracking that pattern,” added Bolinjkar.

Emerging headwinds

Rate decisions from the US Fed and the Bank of Japan next week, together with crude oil trends, will determine near-term market direction. Beyond the central bank action, elevated energy costs , persistent foreign outflows, and geopolitical friction will continue to fuel market volatility. “Crude above $100 and associated inflation and current account deficit concerns remain an independent headwind that a Fed hold does not directly address,” said Bolinjkar. “Unless there is tangible progress on the Middle East conflict, elevated oil and dollar strength are likely to remain the key near-term constraints for Indian equities.”

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Niti Kiran

Niti Kiran is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of expertise in corporate and market researRead more

ch. She specializes in uncovering the subtle corporate and market trends that others may miss, driven by a career-long fascination with the stories hidden within the numbers. Her journey began at the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), where she first developed the rigorous analytical lens that has come to define her reporting. Niti is a data specialist who excels at spotting trends, with her precision rooted in an academic background in mathematics and a Master’s in business finance. Her ‘hands-on’ approach to storytelling is supported by extensive experience across institutional databases, allowing her to extract actionable insights with precision. This technical foundation enables her to transform raw data into insightful, high-impact data journalism that has earned her consistent editorial recognition. Beyond the terminal and the newsroom, she finds balance by spending quality time with her family and exploring her interest in diverse cuisines—approaching the world of culinary flavours with the same keen eye for detail she brings to her market analysis.

Read Less
Abhinaba Saha

Abhinaba writes deep-dive analytical stories on financial markets, corporate India and the economy. Read more

After finishing his post-graduation in finance from King’s College London, he moved into journalism three years ago with a goal to “simplify finance for all”. From tracking macroeconomic shifts and dissecting company fundamentals to decoding market sentiment, he connects the dots through data-driven storytelling, helping readers see the bigger picture.<br><br>Abhinaba writes across sectors and asset classes, analysing IPOs, decoding moves in precious metals and crude oil, and unpacking trends across public and private markets. Collaborating across beats, he aims to be Mint’s “jack of all trades”. More recently, he has also experimented with new storytelling formats, including crisp video explainers for Mint’s YouTube channel.<br><br>Across formats and topics, his goal remains the same: telling nuanced, insight-rich stories for his readers. When not writing, Abhinaba unwinds by cycling through the streets of Bandra in Mumbai, in search of fresh air and clearer thoughts. On quieter days, he turns to yoga, his preferred antidote to volatile markets, proving that while markets rarely find balance, at least the body occasionally can.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsPulse of the Street: oil surge and rate hike fears trigger a market sell-off
Read Next Story