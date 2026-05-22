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Pulse of the Street: Relief as equities, rupee edge up, but caution prevails

Abhinaba SahaMayur Bhalerao
3 min read22 May 2026, 08:29 PM IST
The Sensex rose 0.24% over the week to close at 75,415.35,
The Sensex rose 0.24% over the week to close at 75,415.35,(Bloomberg)
Summary

Benchmark indices logged modest gains this week as RBI support for the rupee steadied sentiment. Yet weak momentum, cautious earnings commentary and continued foreign outflows kept markets trapped in a narrow range.

Gift this article

India's equity markets ended the week with modest gains, even as investors lacked conviction about the road ahead. Benchmark indices traded with a mild positive bias through Friday’s session, supported by a stronger rupee. But profit booking at higher levels erased much of the intraday gains, reflecting the fragile underlying sentiment.

India's equity markets ended the week with modest gains, even as investors lacked conviction about the road ahead. Benchmark indices traded with a mild positive bias through Friday’s session, supported by a stronger rupee. But profit booking at higher levels erased much of the intraday gains, reflecting the fragile underlying sentiment.

The Sensex rose 0.24% over the week to close at 75,415.35, while the Nifty 50 gained 0.32% to end at 23,719.30. Analysts said the Nifty’s failure to hold above the crucial 23,800 mark for a second straight session signalled weak momentum, keeping markets stuck in a narrow range through the week.

The Sensex rose 0.24% over the week to close at 75,415.35, while the Nifty 50 gained 0.32% to end at 23,719.30. Analysts said the Nifty’s failure to hold above the crucial 23,800 mark for a second straight session signalled weak momentum, keeping markets stuck in a narrow range through the week.

Also Read | Steady, predictable yields keep REIT, InvIT IPO pipeline healthy

Crude, forex

Brent crude oil eased to around $105 per barrel from $109.26 last Friday amid some modest progress in the US-Iran peace talks, but concerns around imported inflation, fiscal pressure and pressure on corporate margins remained elevated in India.

Meanwhile, the rupee staged a sharp recovery after weakening toward the 97-per-dollar mark earlier this week. The currency strengthened nearly 0.7% to trade near 95.65 on Friday, aided by aggressive intervention from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Analysts said RBI’s recent measures to stabilize the currency helped restore confidence and reduce volatility in the forex market.

The macro pressures, however, still prevail. India’s goods trade deficit widened to $28.4 billion in April from $20.7 billion in March, while concerns over likely weaker corporate earnings in the June quarter (Q1FY27) continue to weigh on investor sentiment.

Also Read | The bond market is done looking past inflation

“Markets are no longer in the earlier liquidity-driven comfort zone,” said Rajesh Iyer, managing director of global investment solutions and asset management at LGT Wealth India. “Crude prices, the rupee and early signs of earnings moderation have moved back into focus, making the setup more cautious and less directional.”

Tech support

The changing macro environment was reflected in the equity market's sectoral trends this week. Information technology (IT) stocks emerged as the top performers, rising 4% over the week, while fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) was the biggest laggard, declining nearly 1.5%.

Iyer attributed the rally in IT stocks to the rupee’s weakness, which boosts the sector’s dollar-denominated earnings, along with renewed preference for globally-linked defensive sectors amid the domestic uncertainty. The sector also benefited from tactical buying after a prolonged period of underperformance, he added.

FMCG stocks, on the other hand, remained under pressure as concerns around slowing consumption demand and margin stress resurfaced. Rising commodity-linked input costs and weakening pricing power have started clouding the sector’s earnings outlook, especially as current growth increasingly relies on price hikes rather than volume expansion, Iyer said.

Meanwhile, corporate earnings for the March quarter remained moderately supportive for the market. Q4FY26 earnings for Nifty 50 companies have so far come in around 2% ahead of expectations, though analysts noted that management commentary has turned more cautious amid softer demand expectations and macro uncertainties.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | Market tantrum lesson on capital controls: don't jump the gun

Cooling FPI outflows

India remained a feeble gainer compared with several global peers. While the domestic markets outperformed China, Vietnam, Hong Kong and Indonesia this week, they continued to lag South Korea, Taiwan and Japan. European indices also outperformed most global peers during the week, as investors gravitated toward the developed markets amid elevated uncertainties

“Higher US bond yields and a strong dollar continued to divert capital toward developed markets, limiting flows into emerging economies like India,” Iyer said.

Foreign portfolio investor (FPI) outflows, however, showed signs of easing. Outflows moderated sharply to 1,534.8 crore during the week, marking their lowest level of weekly selling in over a month.

Yet, experts cautioned against interpreting this as a decisive turnaround. “What we are seeing is more of a slowdown in selling, rather than a sustained revival in flows,” Iyer said. “A durable recovery in foreign inflows would require stability in crude prices, a stronger rupee and better earnings visibility.”

However, Nikhil Gangil, smallcase manager, founder and chief executive at Intrinsic Value expects FPI flows to turn positive from mid-June, arguing that India is currently among the few fairly valued markets globally. He added that foreign investors, typically momentum-driven, could turn positive if the market rally seen in April extends into June.

For next week, analysts expect markets to remain range-bound, with domestic institutional buying limiting sharp declines even as continued foreign selling keeps gains in check.

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Meet the Author

Abhinaba Saha

Abhinaba writes deep-dive analytical stories on financial markets, corporate India and the economy. Read more

After finishing his post-graduation in finance from King’s College London, he moved into journalism three years ago with a goal to “simplify finance for all”. From tracking macroeconomic shifts and dissecting company fundamentals to decoding market sentiment, he connects the dots through data-driven storytelling, helping readers see the bigger picture.<br><br>Abhinaba writes across sectors and asset classes, analysing IPOs, decoding moves in precious metals and crude oil, and unpacking trends across public and private markets. Collaborating across beats, he aims to be Mint’s “jack of all trades”. More recently, he has also experimented with new storytelling formats, including crisp video explainers for Mint’s YouTube channel.<br><br>Across formats and topics, his goal remains the same: telling nuanced, insight-rich stories for his readers. When not writing, Abhinaba unwinds by cycling through the streets of Bandra in Mumbai, in search of fresh air and clearer thoughts. On quieter days, he turns to yoga, his preferred antidote to volatile markets, proving that while markets rarely find balance, at least the body occasionally can.

Read Less
Mayur Bhalerao

Mayur Bhalerao is a markets reporter at Mint with around 12 years of experience across finance and mRead more

edia. His coverage focuses on Indian equities, IPOs and broader market trends, tracking developments across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks as well as shifts in investor behaviour among retail investors, mutual funds and foreign portfolio investors.<br><br>Mayur’s reporting emphasises data-driven analysis of market movements, valuations and sectoral trends. He uses shareholding disclosures, financial filings and market data to explain developments on Dalal Street and examine how global events and domestic policy changes—including geopolitical tensions, crude oil prices and regulatory decisions—shape Indian equities and investor sentiment.<br><br>He regularly uses financial databases such as the Bloomberg terminal and Capitaline to produce data-intensive stories, analysing company disclosures, ownership patterns and sectoral trends across both Indian and global markets. He also supports colleagues in the newsroom by providing database-driven insights and market data analysis that help strengthen broader market coverage.<br><br>Before joining Mint, Mayur worked at Informist Media Pvt Ltd., a leading financial newswire, where he developed his expertise in financial journalism in a specialised markets newsroom.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsPulse of the Street: Relief as equities, rupee edge up, but caution prevails

Pulse of the Street: Relief as equities, rupee edge up, but caution prevails

Abhinaba SahaMayur Bhalerao
3 min read22 May 2026, 08:29 PM IST
The Sensex rose 0.24% over the week to close at 75,415.35,
The Sensex rose 0.24% over the week to close at 75,415.35,(Bloomberg)
Summary

Benchmark indices logged modest gains this week as RBI support for the rupee steadied sentiment. Yet weak momentum, cautious earnings commentary and continued foreign outflows kept markets trapped in a narrow range.

Gift this article

India's equity markets ended the week with modest gains, even as investors lacked conviction about the road ahead. Benchmark indices traded with a mild positive bias through Friday’s session, supported by a stronger rupee. But profit booking at higher levels erased much of the intraday gains, reflecting the fragile underlying sentiment.

India's equity markets ended the week with modest gains, even as investors lacked conviction about the road ahead. Benchmark indices traded with a mild positive bias through Friday’s session, supported by a stronger rupee. But profit booking at higher levels erased much of the intraday gains, reflecting the fragile underlying sentiment.

The Sensex rose 0.24% over the week to close at 75,415.35, while the Nifty 50 gained 0.32% to end at 23,719.30. Analysts said the Nifty’s failure to hold above the crucial 23,800 mark for a second straight session signalled weak momentum, keeping markets stuck in a narrow range through the week.

The Sensex rose 0.24% over the week to close at 75,415.35, while the Nifty 50 gained 0.32% to end at 23,719.30. Analysts said the Nifty’s failure to hold above the crucial 23,800 mark for a second straight session signalled weak momentum, keeping markets stuck in a narrow range through the week.

Also Read | Steady, predictable yields keep REIT, InvIT IPO pipeline healthy

Crude, forex

Brent crude oil eased to around $105 per barrel from $109.26 last Friday amid some modest progress in the US-Iran peace talks, but concerns around imported inflation, fiscal pressure and pressure on corporate margins remained elevated in India.

Meanwhile, the rupee staged a sharp recovery after weakening toward the 97-per-dollar mark earlier this week. The currency strengthened nearly 0.7% to trade near 95.65 on Friday, aided by aggressive intervention from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Analysts said RBI’s recent measures to stabilize the currency helped restore confidence and reduce volatility in the forex market.

The macro pressures, however, still prevail. India’s goods trade deficit widened to $28.4 billion in April from $20.7 billion in March, while concerns over likely weaker corporate earnings in the June quarter (Q1FY27) continue to weigh on investor sentiment.

Also Read | The bond market is done looking past inflation

“Markets are no longer in the earlier liquidity-driven comfort zone,” said Rajesh Iyer, managing director of global investment solutions and asset management at LGT Wealth India. “Crude prices, the rupee and early signs of earnings moderation have moved back into focus, making the setup more cautious and less directional.”

Tech support

The changing macro environment was reflected in the equity market's sectoral trends this week. Information technology (IT) stocks emerged as the top performers, rising 4% over the week, while fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) was the biggest laggard, declining nearly 1.5%.

Iyer attributed the rally in IT stocks to the rupee’s weakness, which boosts the sector’s dollar-denominated earnings, along with renewed preference for globally-linked defensive sectors amid the domestic uncertainty. The sector also benefited from tactical buying after a prolonged period of underperformance, he added.

FMCG stocks, on the other hand, remained under pressure as concerns around slowing consumption demand and margin stress resurfaced. Rising commodity-linked input costs and weakening pricing power have started clouding the sector’s earnings outlook, especially as current growth increasingly relies on price hikes rather than volume expansion, Iyer said.

Meanwhile, corporate earnings for the March quarter remained moderately supportive for the market. Q4FY26 earnings for Nifty 50 companies have so far come in around 2% ahead of expectations, though analysts noted that management commentary has turned more cautious amid softer demand expectations and macro uncertainties.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | Market tantrum lesson on capital controls: don't jump the gun

Cooling FPI outflows

India remained a feeble gainer compared with several global peers. While the domestic markets outperformed China, Vietnam, Hong Kong and Indonesia this week, they continued to lag South Korea, Taiwan and Japan. European indices also outperformed most global peers during the week, as investors gravitated toward the developed markets amid elevated uncertainties

“Higher US bond yields and a strong dollar continued to divert capital toward developed markets, limiting flows into emerging economies like India,” Iyer said.

Foreign portfolio investor (FPI) outflows, however, showed signs of easing. Outflows moderated sharply to 1,534.8 crore during the week, marking their lowest level of weekly selling in over a month.

Yet, experts cautioned against interpreting this as a decisive turnaround. “What we are seeing is more of a slowdown in selling, rather than a sustained revival in flows,” Iyer said. “A durable recovery in foreign inflows would require stability in crude prices, a stronger rupee and better earnings visibility.”

However, Nikhil Gangil, smallcase manager, founder and chief executive at Intrinsic Value expects FPI flows to turn positive from mid-June, arguing that India is currently among the few fairly valued markets globally. He added that foreign investors, typically momentum-driven, could turn positive if the market rally seen in April extends into June.

For next week, analysts expect markets to remain range-bound, with domestic institutional buying limiting sharp declines even as continued foreign selling keeps gains in check.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Abhinaba Saha

Abhinaba writes deep-dive analytical stories on financial markets, corporate India and the economy. Read more

After finishing his post-graduation in finance from King’s College London, he moved into journalism three years ago with a goal to “simplify finance for all”. From tracking macroeconomic shifts and dissecting company fundamentals to decoding market sentiment, he connects the dots through data-driven storytelling, helping readers see the bigger picture.<br><br>Abhinaba writes across sectors and asset classes, analysing IPOs, decoding moves in precious metals and crude oil, and unpacking trends across public and private markets. Collaborating across beats, he aims to be Mint’s “jack of all trades”. More recently, he has also experimented with new storytelling formats, including crisp video explainers for Mint’s YouTube channel.<br><br>Across formats and topics, his goal remains the same: telling nuanced, insight-rich stories for his readers. When not writing, Abhinaba unwinds by cycling through the streets of Bandra in Mumbai, in search of fresh air and clearer thoughts. On quieter days, he turns to yoga, his preferred antidote to volatile markets, proving that while markets rarely find balance, at least the body occasionally can.

Read Less
Mayur Bhalerao

Mayur Bhalerao is a markets reporter at Mint with around 12 years of experience across finance and mRead more

edia. His coverage focuses on Indian equities, IPOs and broader market trends, tracking developments across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks as well as shifts in investor behaviour among retail investors, mutual funds and foreign portfolio investors.<br><br>Mayur’s reporting emphasises data-driven analysis of market movements, valuations and sectoral trends. He uses shareholding disclosures, financial filings and market data to explain developments on Dalal Street and examine how global events and domestic policy changes—including geopolitical tensions, crude oil prices and regulatory decisions—shape Indian equities and investor sentiment.<br><br>He regularly uses financial databases such as the Bloomberg terminal and Capitaline to produce data-intensive stories, analysing company disclosures, ownership patterns and sectoral trends across both Indian and global markets. He also supports colleagues in the newsroom by providing database-driven insights and market data analysis that help strengthen broader market coverage.<br><br>Before joining Mint, Mayur worked at Informist Media Pvt Ltd., a leading financial newswire, where he developed his expertise in financial journalism in a specialised markets newsroom.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsPulse of the Street: Relief as equities, rupee edge up, but caution prevails
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