Indian equities ended in the red for the third week in a row, as the West Asian conflict continued to fray investor nerves and sustain risk aversion across markets.
Pulse of the Street: West Asia woes leave D-St in the red for third week
SummaryBenchmarks ended in the red for the third week, as higher crude prices, FPI outflows and a weakening rupee kept investors on edge. Private banks face added pressure from governance concerns in HDFC Bank, while metals and telecom stocks offered limited support in a fragile market.
Indian equities ended in the red for the third week in a row, as the West Asian conflict continued to fray investor nerves and sustain risk aversion across markets.
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