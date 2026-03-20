Pulse of the Street: West Asia woes leave D-St in the red for third week

Currency pressure

Currency weakness has further compounded the pressure. The rupee depreciated sharply during the week, falling from 92.45 on 13 March to a record low of 93.70 against the US dollar on 20 March. Sustained dollar demand, elevated crude prices and continued capital outflows have pushed the rupee sharply lower, with Jain expecting it to test the 94.5 level against the dollar by month-end.