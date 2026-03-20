Pulse of the Street: West Asia woes leave D-St in the red for third week

Indian equities ended in the red for the third week in a row, as the West Asian conflict continued to fray investor nerves and sustain risk aversion across markets.
Indian equities ended in the red for the third week in a row, as the West Asian conflict continued to fray investor nerves and sustain risk aversion across markets.
The Nifty was down 0.16% and the Sensex 0.04% by the end of the week, despite both indices staging a modest recovery on Friday after Thursday’s sharp sell-off. The Nifty rose 0.49% to close at 23,114.50, while the Sensex gained 0.44% to settle at 74,532.96 on Friday.
The Nifty was down 0.16% and the Sensex 0.04% by the end of the week, despite both indices staging a modest recovery on Friday after Thursday’s sharp sell-off. The Nifty rose 0.49% to close at 23,114.50, while the Sensex gained 0.44% to settle at 74,532.96 on Friday.
Markets were supported by bargain hunting and some cooling in crude prices after signals from the US and Israel that Iranian energy infrastructure would not be targeted for now. Brent crude approached $120 per barrel on 19 March after coordinated attacks on critical energy infrastructure across the Persian Gulf worsened fears of long-term, significant disruptions to global energy supplies.
Leaders and laggards
Not surprisingly, oil and gas stocks were the worst hit during the week, falling 3.3% as elevated crude prices raised concerns around input costs and margin pressures. Private banks also remained under pressure, declining 1.3%, reflecting concerns over fading cyclical tailwinds and continued foreign investor selling in financials. The weakness was exacerbated after Atanu Chakraborty resigned as part-time chairman of HDFC Bank, citing concerns over the bank’s “values and ethics”.
However, Sneha Jain, smallcase manager and founder of WealthTrust Capital Services, said while the HDFC Bank matter may create near-term discomfort around private banks, it might not alter the sector’s structural strength, as private banks continue to lead on profitability, asset quality and balance sheet resilience.
“PSU (public sector unit) banks may see tactical interest due to improving fundamentals, but private banks remain better positioned as long-term core holdings,” Jain added.
On the other hand, telecommunication stocks emerged as the top gainers of the week, rising 2.1%, followed by metals, which gained 1.2%, supported by buying in heavyweights such as JSW Steel and Tata Steel on improved demand outlook and positive brokerage commentary.
The divergence highlights that Friday’s recovery was narrow and tentative, with buying largely confined to select heavyweights, even as broader sentiment stayed cautious amid persistent macro headwinds.
Indian equities underperformed major emerging markets during the week. South Korea’s Kospi surged 5%, while Brazil’s Ibovespa was up 1.5% and Taiwan’s Taiex rose 0.6%. In contrast, the Nifty 50 declined 0.16, but fared better than developed market peers in Europe and China, where losses were steeper. Germany’s DAX fell 3%, while the UK’s FTSE 100 and China’s CSI 300 declined 2% each.
This relative underperformance comes amid persistent foreign portfolio investor (FPI) outflows, reflecting a broader shift away from emerging markets as global volatility heightens. FPIs have remained consistent sellers, offloading a little over ₹5,000 crore worth of equities in a single session on Friday (on a provisional basis), while domestic institutional investors provided equal support with ₹5,334 crore of inflows.
Currency pressure
Currency weakness has further compounded the pressure. The rupee depreciated sharply during the week, falling from 92.45 on 13 March to a record low of 93.70 against the US dollar on 20 March. Sustained dollar demand, elevated crude prices and continued capital outflows have pushed the rupee sharply lower, with Jain expecting it to test the 94.5 level against the dollar by month-end.
Jain added that if geopolitical tensions in West Asia persist and crude moves towards $180 per barrel, it could significantly raise inflation risks, pressure the rupee further and weigh on earnings expectations.
“For the coming week, market sentiment will largely be driven by crude oil movements, geopolitical developments, FPI flows, and currency stability, with the overall tone likely to remain volatile but with intermittent relief rallies if global conditions stabilize,” she said.