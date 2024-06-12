Pulses import up 20% to 371,334 tonnes in April-May to meet domestic demand
Lower domestic production has resulted in growing demand for tur (pigeon pea) and urad (black matpe) imports
Imports of pulses in the first two months of the current financial year jumped about 20% to 371,334 tonnes from 308,619 tonnes in the corresponding period of last financial year, after lower domestic production caused a surge in demand for tur (pigeon pea), and urad (black matpe), a senior official said.
