Punjab National Bank share are down by -0.31%, Nifty up by 0.19%

At 16 Sep 11:02 today, PNB shares are trading at price ₹110.8, -0.31% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82981.77, up by 0.11%. The stock has hit a high of ₹112.2 and a low of ₹110.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 109.29 10 111.48 20 113.64 50 116.79 100 122.07 300 115.66

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Punjab National Bank was -35.46% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.54% .The current P/E of the stock is at 10.43 & P/B is at 1.05.

The company has a 73.15% promoter holding, 8.72% MF holding, & 5.51% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.82% in march to 5.51% in the june quarter.