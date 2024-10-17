Punjab National Bank share are down by -1.19%, Nifty down by -0.62%

PNB Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|104.48
|10
|104.29
|20
|106.35
|50
|111.17
|100
|117.41
|300
|118.21
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Punjab National Bank was -19.68% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.54%
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.54% MF holding, & 8.42% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 8.32% in to 8.42% in the quarter.
Punjab National Bank share price down -1.19% today to trade at ₹103.8 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Axis Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Indusind Bank, Indian Overseas Bank are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.62% & -0.49% each respectively.