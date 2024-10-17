Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Punjab National Bank share are down by -1.19%, Nifty down by -0.62%

Livemint

PNB Share Price Today : On the last trading day, PNB opened at 104.9 and closed at 103.8. The stock reached a high of 105.2 and a low of 103.35 during the day.

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates

PNB Share Price Today on : At 17 Oct 11:21 today, PNB shares are trading at price 103.8, -1.19% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81097.96, down by -0.49%. The stock has hit a high of 105.2 and a low of 103.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5104.48
10104.29
20106.35
50111.17
100117.41
300118.21

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Punjab National Bank was -19.68% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.54% .The current P/E of the stock is at 9.86 & P/B is at 0.99.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.54% MF holding, & 8.42% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.32% in to 8.42% in the quarter.

Punjab National Bank share price down -1.19% today to trade at 103.8 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Axis Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Indusind Bank, Indian Overseas Bank are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.62% & -0.49% each respectively.

