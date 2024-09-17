Hello User
Punjab National Bank share are down by -1.81%, Nifty up by 0.09%

Punjab National Bank share are down by -1.81%, Nifty up by 0.09%

Livemint

PNB Share Price Today : On the last trading day, PNB opened at 110.65 and closed at 108.80. The stock reached a high of 110.90 and a low of 108.75 during the day.

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates

At 17 Sep 11:13 today, PNB shares are trading at price 108.8, -1.81% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 83018.58, up by 0.04%. The stock has hit a high of 110.9 and a low of 108.75 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5109.29
10111.48
20113.64
50116.79
100122.07
300115.85

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Punjab National Bank was -53.11% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.54% .The current P/E of the stock is at 10.40 & P/B is at 1.05.

The company has a 73.15% promoter holding, 8.72% MF holding, & 5.51% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.82% in march to 5.51% in the june quarter.

Punjab National Bank share price down -1.81% today to trade at 108.8 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Indian Overseas Bank are falling today, but its peers Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Indusind Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.09% & 0.04% each respectively.

