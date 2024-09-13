Punjab National Bank share are up by 1.15%, Nifty down by -0.08%

PNB Share Price Today : On the last trading day, PNB opened at 109.35 and closed at 109.90. During the day, the stock reached a high of 110.10 and a low of 108.85.

Published13 Sep 2024, 11:04 AM IST
PNB Share Price Today Live Updates
PNB Share Price Today Live Updates

At 13 Sep 11:04 today, PNB shares are trading at price 109.9, 1.15% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82906.53, down by -0.07%. The stock has hit a high of 110.1 and a low of 108.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5109.99
10112.53
20114.04
50117.26
100122.45
300115.53

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Punjab National Bank was -15.01% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.54% .The current P/E of the stock is at 10.20 & P/B is at 1.03.

The company has a 73.15% promoter holding, 8.72% MF holding, & 5.51% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.82% in march to 5.51% in the june quarter.

Punjab National Bank share price up 1.15% today to trade at 109.9 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Kotak Mahindra Bank are falling today, but its peers Bank Of Baroda, Indusind Bank, Indian Overseas Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.08% & -0.07% each respectively.

First Published:13 Sep 2024, 11:04 AM IST
