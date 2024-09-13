Punjab National Bank share are up by 1.15%, Nifty down by -0.08%

PNB Share Price Today : On the last trading day, PNB opened at ₹ 109.35 and closed at ₹ 109.90. During the day, the stock reached a high of ₹ 110.10 and a low of ₹ 108.85.

At 13 Sep 11:04 today, PNB shares are trading at price ₹109.9, 1.15% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82906.53, down by -0.07%. The stock has hit a high of ₹110.1 and a low of ₹108.85 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 109.99 10 112.53 20 114.04 50 117.26 100 122.45 300 115.53

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Punjab National Bank was -15.01% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.54% .The current P/E of the stock is at 10.20 & P/B is at 1.03. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 73.15% promoter holding, 8.72% MF holding, & 5.51% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.82% in march to 5.51% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}