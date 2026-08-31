PVR INOX buyback approved: From price per share to record date - what investors need to know

PVR INOX, the country’s largest multiplex operator, on Monday, 31 August, announced that its board of directors had considered and approved a proposal for the buyback of equity shares.

The company's board approved the first-ever buyback of up to 20.68 lakh fully paid-up equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each at a price of ₹1,450 per share. The buyback price is 20% premium over the stock's Monday closing price of ₹1,207 apiece.

The buyback, payable in cash, will aggregate to an amount not exceeding ₹300 crore, excluding transaction costs and other expenses related to the buyback.

The buyback will be carried out on a proportionate basis through the tender offer route using the stock exchange mechanism.

The buyback size represents 4.09% of the aggregate of the company's fully paid-up equity share capital and free reserves, based on its latest audited standalone financial statements for FY26. It represents 4.07%, based on the company's consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2026.

The cinema exhibitor has fixed Friday, 4 September 2026, as the record date for determining shareholders' eligibility and entitlement to participate in the buyback.

The company said its promoters and members of the promoter group have indicated their intention to participate in the buyback.

The board has also constituted a Buyback Committee to oversee and undertake actions related to the proposed repurchase. DAM Capital Advisors has been appointed as the manager to the buyback, while Company Secretary Murlee Manohar Jain will serve as the compliance officer.

Under Sebi regulations, the board or the Buyback Committee may increase the buyback price and correspondingly reduce the number of shares proposed to be repurchased, provided the overall buyback size remains unchanged.

Further, the company said that details regarding the process, timelines, and shareholder participation will be announced through the public announcement and letter of offer in accordance with applicable Sebi regulations.

Shares recover 26% in two months The buyback announcement comes at a time when the stock is attempting to recover from its recent losses. The shares have gained a cumulative 26% over the past two months but still remain about 45% below their record high of ₹2,214 apiece.

The stock's sharp decline followed three consecutive calendar years of negative returns. However, the shares have shown signs of recovery in 2026, gaining 18% so far this year. The recent recovery has also coincided with an improvement in the company's financial performance.

Turns profitable in June quarter PVR INOX reported a consolidated net profit of ₹56.5 crore for the June quarter of FY27, compared with a net loss of ₹47.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose to ₹1,622.2 crore during the June quarter of FY27, compared with ₹1,449.6 crore a year earlier, while total expenses stood at ₹1,572.7 crore.

Operational performance also improved during the quarter. PVR INOX recorded 36.6 million admissions, marking an 8% year-on-year growth, while its average ticket price (ATP) increased 8% to ₹273.

As of 30 June 2026, PVR INOX operated 1,779 screens across 113 cities in India and Sri Lanka. The company remains on track to open 90–100 new screens during FY27, with expansion weighted towards asset-light formats, according to its earnings filing.

Looking ahead, the company expects its content pipeline to support growth in the coming quarters. PVR INOX said the remainder of FY27 looks encouraging, with a strong mix of franchise films, star-led tentpole releases, and content-driven titles across multiple languages.

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