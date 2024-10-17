Hello User
PVR Inox share are down by -0.29%, Nifty down by -0.67%

Livemint

PVR Inox Share Price Today : On the last trading day, PVR Inox opened at 1620.15 and closed at 1622.25. The stock reached a high of 1627.95 and a low of 1593.80 during the day. Overall, there was a slight increase in the stock price, indicating a positive movement.

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live Updates

PVR Inox Share Price Today on : At 17 Oct 11:25 today, PVR Inox shares are trading at price 1622.25, -0.29% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81101.32, down by -0.49%. The stock has hit a high of 1627.95 and a low of 1593.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51606.40
101605.56
201647.41
501566.42
1001488.95
3001461.31

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for PVR Inox was 63.46% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -0.44% .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.95% MF holding, & 18.07% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 16.80% in to 18.07% in the quarter.

PVR Inox share price down -0.29% today to trade at 1622.25 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tips Music, Panorama Studios International are falling today, but its peers Prime Focus, GFL are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.67% & -0.49% each respectively.

