PVR Inox share are down by -0.29%, Nifty down by -0.67%

PVR Inox Share Price Today : On the last trading day, PVR Inox opened at ₹ 1620.15 and closed at ₹ 1622.25. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1627.95 and a low of ₹ 1593.80 during the day. Overall, there was a slight increase in the stock price, indicating a positive movement.

PVR Inox Share Price Today on : At 17 Oct 11:25 today, PVR Inox shares are trading at price ₹1622.25, -0.29% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81101.32, down by -0.49%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1627.95 and a low of ₹1593.8 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1606.40 10 1605.56 20 1647.41 50 1566.42 100 1488.95 300 1461.31

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for PVR Inox was 63.46% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -0.44% . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.95% MF holding, & 18.07% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 16.80% in to 18.07% in the quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}