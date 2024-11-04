PVR Inox Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: PVR Inox share price are down by -5.59%, Nifty down by -1.73%

PVR Inox Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: At 04 Nov 13:01 today, PVR Inox shares are trading at price ₹1487.3, -5.59% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78483.9, down by -1.56%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1575.4 and a low of ₹1441.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1552.70 10 1540.54 20 1571.90 50 1589.60 100 1518.89 300 1454.39

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1583.9, ₹1597.6, & ₹1616.25, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1551.55, ₹1532.9, & ₹1519.2.

PVR Inox Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for PVR Inox was 1075.29% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -0.44% & ROA of -0.20% respectively.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 24.32% with a target price of ₹1849.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.98% MF holding, & 20.69% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.95% in june to 3.98% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 18.07% in june to 20.69% in the september quarter.