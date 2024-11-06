Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / PVR Inox Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: PVR Inox share price are up by 0.72%, Nifty up by 0.35%

PVR Inox Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: PVR Inox share price are up by 0.72%, Nifty up by 0.35%

Livemint

PVR Inox Share Price Today on 06 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, PVR Inox opened at 1508.35 and closed at 1514.25. The stock reached a high of 1521.65 and a low of 1501.80 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

PVR InoxShare Price Today on 06-11-2024

PVR Inox Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 11:00 today, PVR Inox shares are trading at price 1514.25, 0.72% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79955.39, up by 0.6%. The stock has hit a high of 1521.65 and a low of 1501.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51552.70
101540.54
201571.90
501589.60
1001518.89
3001453.73

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1520.38, 1537.02, & 1559.68, whereas it has key support levels at 1481.08, 1458.42, & 1441.78.

PVR Inox Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for PVR Inox was -23.65% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -0.44% & ROA of -0.20% respectively.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 22.11% with a target price of 1849.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.98% MF holding, & 20.69% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.95% in june to 3.98% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 18.07% in june to 20.69% in the september quarter.

PVR Inox share price up 0.72% today to trade at 1514.25 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Panorama Studios International are falling today, but its peers Tips Music, Prime Focus, City Pulse Multiplex are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.35% & 0.6% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.