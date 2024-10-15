PVR Inox Share Price Today on : PVR Inox share are up by 2.33%, Nifty down by -0.29%

PVR Inox Share Price Today on 15-10-2024: On the last trading day, PVR Inox opened at ₹ 1605.75 and closed at ₹ 1623.65. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1645 and a low of ₹ 1600 during the session, indicating a positive movement with a closing gain.

PVR Inox Share Price Today on : At 15 Oct 12:00 today, PVR Inox shares are trading at price ₹1623.65, 2.33% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81862.65, down by -0.13%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1645 and a low of ₹1600 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1595.83 10 1619.38 20 1649.53 50 1562.64 100 1483.03 300 1463.13

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1618.47, ₹1645.68, & ₹1663.37, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1573.57, ₹1555.88, & ₹1528.67.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for PVR Inox was 279.74% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -0.44% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.49% with a target price of ₹1794.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.95% MF holding, & 18.07% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 4.21% in march to 3.95% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 16.80% in march to 18.07% in the june quarter.