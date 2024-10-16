PVR Inox Share Price Today on : PVR Inox share are down by -0.76%, Nifty down by -0.51%

PVR Inox Share Price Today on 16-10-2024: On the last trading day, PVR Inox opened at ₹ 1603.9 and closed at ₹ 1607.45. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1625 and a low of ₹ 1573.4 during the day.

PVR Inox Share Price Today on : At 16 Oct 12:00 today, PVR Inox shares are trading at price ₹1607.45, -0.76% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81479.87, down by -0.42%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1625 and a low of ₹1573.4 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1603.30 10 1610.02 20 1649.14 50 1564.02 100 1485.73 300 1461.97

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1651.4, ₹1680.5, & ₹1716.2, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1586.6, ₹1550.9, & ₹1521.8.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for PVR Inox was 754.73% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -0.44% .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.48% with a target price of ₹1792.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.95% MF holding, & 18.07% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 4.21% in march to 3.95% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has increased from 16.80% in march to 18.07% in the june quarter.