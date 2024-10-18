PVR Inox Share Price Today on : PVR Inox share are up by 2.41%, Nifty up by 0.16%

PVR Inox Share Price Today on : At 18 Oct 12:00 today, PVR Inox shares are trading at price ₹1647.9, 2.41% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81049.3, up by 0.05%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1653.7 and a low of ₹1596 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1612.58 10 1603.66 20 1644.29 50 1569.15 100 1492.36 300 1460.74

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1628.75, ₹1644.65, & ₹1661.75, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1595.75, ₹1578.65, & ₹1562.75.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -0.44% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.69% with a target price of ₹1857.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.95% MF holding, & 18.07% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 4.21% in march to 3.95% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 16.80% in march to 18.07% in the june quarter.