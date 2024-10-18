PVR Inox Share Price Today on : PVR Inox share are up by 2.41%, Nifty up by 0.16%

PVR Inox Share Price Today on 18-10-2024: On the last trading day, PVR Inox opened at 1609.2 and closed at 1647.9. The stock reached a high of 1653.7 and a low of 1596. Overall, the stock showed a positive trend, closing higher than its opening price.

Livemint
Published18 Oct 2024, 11:19 AM IST
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live Updates
PVR Inox Share Price Today Live Updates

PVR Inox Share Price Today on : At 18 Oct 12:00 today, PVR Inox shares are trading at price 1647.9, 2.41% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81049.3, up by 0.05%. The stock has hit a high of 1653.7 and a low of 1596 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51612.58
101603.66
201644.29
501569.15
1001492.36
3001460.74

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1628.75, 1644.65, & 1661.75, whereas it has key support levels at 1595.75, 1578.65, & 1562.75.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -0.44% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.69% with a target price of 1857.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.95% MF holding, & 18.07% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 4.21% in march to 3.95% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 16.80% in march to 18.07% in the june quarter.

PVR Inox share price up 2.41% today to trade at 1647.9 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tips Music, Prime Focus, Panorama Studios International are falling today, but its peers GFL are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.16% & 0.05% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Oct 2024, 11:19 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsPVR Inox Share Price Today on : PVR Inox share are up by 2.41%, Nifty up by 0.16%

Most Active Stocks

Wipro share price

546.70
12:01 PM | 18 OCT 2024
17.9 (3.39%)

Tata Steel share price

154.95
12:01 PM | 18 OCT 2024
2.6 (1.71%)

Tata Motors share price

910.00
12:01 PM | 18 OCT 2024
18.3 (2.05%)

Tata Power share price

453.10
12:01 PM | 18 OCT 2024
3.05 (0.68%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

992.85
11:37 AM | 18 OCT 2024
62.55 (6.72%)

Torrent Power share price

1,979.90
11:37 AM | 18 OCT 2024
41 (2.11%)
More from 52 Week High

LTI Mindtree share price

6,054.80
11:37 AM | 18 OCT 2024
-346.7 (-5.42%)

Infosys share price

1,877.55
11:37 AM | 18 OCT 2024
-91.95 (-4.67%)

360 One Wam share price

1,056.15
11:37 AM | 18 OCT 2024
-51.1 (-4.62%)

Zomato share price

259.35
11:37 AM | 18 OCT 2024
-11.3 (-4.18%)
More from Top Losers

Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

992.85
11:37 AM | 18 OCT 2024
62.55 (6.72%)

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

4,522.35
11:37 AM | 18 OCT 2024
282 (6.65%)

Tejas Networks share price

1,194.95
11:36 AM | 18 OCT 2024
70.45 (6.27%)

Axis Bank share price

1,188.40
11:37 AM | 18 OCT 2024
56.25 (4.97%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    78,135.00220.00
    Chennai
    78,141.00220.00
    Delhi
    78,293.00220.00
    Kolkata
    78,145.00220.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.