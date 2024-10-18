Hello User
PVR Inox Share Price Today on : PVR Inox share are up by 2.41%, Nifty up by 0.16%

Livemint

PVR Inox Share Price Today on 18-10-2024: On the last trading day, PVR Inox opened at 1609.2 and closed at 1647.9. The stock reached a high of 1653.7 and a low of 1596. Overall, the stock showed a positive trend, closing higher than its opening price.

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live Updates

PVR Inox Share Price Today on : At 18 Oct 12:00 today, PVR Inox shares are trading at price 1647.9, 2.41% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81049.3, up by 0.05%. The stock has hit a high of 1653.7 and a low of 1596 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51612.58
101603.66
201644.29
501569.15
1001492.36
3001460.74

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1628.75, 1644.65, & 1661.75, whereas it has key support levels at 1595.75, 1578.65, & 1562.75.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -0.44% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.69% with a target price of 1857.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.95% MF holding, & 18.07% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 4.21% in march to 3.95% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 16.80% in march to 18.07% in the june quarter.

PVR Inox share price up 2.41% today to trade at 1647.9 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tips Music, Prime Focus, Panorama Studios International are falling today, but its peers GFL are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.16% & 0.05% each respectively.

