PVR Inox Share Price Today on : PVR Inox share are down by -1.56%, Nifty down by -0.37%

PVR Inox Share Price Today on : At 21 Oct 12:01 today, PVR Inox shares are trading at price ₹1585.7, -1.56% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80994.85, down by -0.28%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1623.5 and a low of ₹1578.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1610.70 10 1603.26 20 1637.99 50 1575.79 100 1498.09 300 1459.80

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1647.42, ₹1684.38, & ₹1710.57, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1584.27, ₹1558.08, & ₹1521.12.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -0.44% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.11% with a target price of ₹1857.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.98% MF holding, & 20.69% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.95% in june to 3.98% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 18.07% in june to 20.69% in the september quarter.