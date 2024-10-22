Hello User
PVR Inox Share Price Today on : PVR Inox share are down by -1.57%, Nifty down by -0.47%

Livemint

PVR Inox Share Price Today on 22-10-2024: On the last trading day, PVR Inox opened at 1599.85 and closed at 1554.80. The stock reached a high of 1599.85 and a low of 1545.50 during the day.

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live Updates

PVR Inox Share Price Today on : At 22 Oct 12:01 today, PVR Inox shares are trading at price 1554.8, -1.57% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80847.85, down by -0.37%. The stock has hit a high of 1599.85 and a low of 1545.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51610.70
101603.26
201637.99
501575.79
1001498.09
3001459.80

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1611.77, 1643.03, & 1662.17, whereas it has key support levels at 1561.37, 1542.23, & 1510.97.

PVR Inox Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for PVR Inox was 77.70% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -0.44% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.44% with a target price of 1857.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.98% MF holding, & 20.69% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.95% in june to 3.98% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 18.07% in june to 20.69% in the september quarter.

PVR Inox share price down -1.57% today to trade at 1554.8 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tips Music, Prime Focus, Panorama Studios International, GFL are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.47% & -0.37% each respectively.

