PVR Inox Share Price Today on : PVR Inox share are down by -1.57%, Nifty down by -0.47%

PVR Inox Share Price Today on 22-10-2024: On the last trading day, PVR Inox opened at ₹ 1599.85 and closed at ₹ 1554.80. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1599.85 and a low of ₹ 1545.50 during the day.

PVR Inox Share Price Today on : At 22 Oct 12:01 today, PVR Inox shares are trading at price ₹1554.8, -1.57% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80847.85, down by -0.37%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1599.85 and a low of ₹1545.5 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1610.70 10 1603.26 20 1637.99 50 1575.79 100 1498.09 300 1459.80

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1611.77, ₹1643.03, & ₹1662.17, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1561.37, ₹1542.23, & ₹1510.97.

PVR Inox Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for PVR Inox was 77.70% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -0.44% . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.44% with a target price of ₹1857.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.98% MF holding, & 20.69% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has increased from 3.95% in june to 3.98% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 18.07% in june to 20.69% in the september quarter.