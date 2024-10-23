PVR Inox Share Price Today on : PVR Inox share are up by 0%, Nifty up by 0.1%

PVR Inox Share Price Today on : At 23 Oct 11:00 today, PVR Inox shares are trading at price ₹1534.2, 0% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80412.61, up by 0.24%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1540.4 and a low of ₹1513.75 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1609.28 10 1606.29 20 1634.28 50 1579.28 100 1500.63 300 1459.40

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1576.55, ₹1620.2, & ₹1645.4, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1507.7, ₹1482.5, & ₹1438.85.

PVR Inox Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for PVR Inox was 84.48% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -0.44% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 21.04% with a target price of ₹1857.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.98% MF holding, & 20.69% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.95% in june to 3.98% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 18.07% in june to 20.69% in the september quarter.