PVR Inox Share Price Today on : PVR Inox share are down by -2.03%, Nifty down by -0.08%

PVR Inox Share Price Today on : At 24 Oct 12:01 today, PVR Inox shares are trading at price ₹1499.4, -2.03% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80049.56, down by -0.04%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1534.35 and a low of ₹1498.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1592.19 10 1599.30 20 1626.08 50 1580.69 100 1502.49 300 1458.69

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1551.32, ₹1573.08, & ₹1591.82, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1510.82, ₹1492.08, & ₹1470.32.

PVR Inox Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for PVR Inox was -28.10% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -0.44% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 23.32% with a target price of ₹1849.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.98% MF holding, & 20.69% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.95% in june to 3.98% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 18.07% in june to 20.69% in the september quarter.