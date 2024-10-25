PVR Inox Share Price Today on : PVR Inox share are down by -1.66%, Nifty down by -0.98%

PVR Inox Share Price Today on 25-10-2024: On the last trading day, PVR Inox opened at ₹ 1512.05 and closed at ₹ 1484.20. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1530 and a low of ₹ 1465 during the day, indicating some volatility in its trading activity.

PVR Inox Share Price Today on : At 25 Oct 12:01 today, PVR Inox shares are trading at price ₹1484.2, -1.66% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79374.71, down by -0.86%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1530 and a low of ₹1465 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1572.89 10 1592.74 20 1617.35 50 1582.22 100 1504.33 300 1458.05

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1533.9, ₹1558.45, & ₹1577.9, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1489.9, ₹1470.45, & ₹1445.9.

PVR Inox Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for PVR Inox was 61.10% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -0.44% . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 24.58% with a target price of ₹1849.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.98% MF holding, & 20.69% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has increased from 3.95% in june to 3.98% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 18.07% in june to 20.69% in the september quarter.