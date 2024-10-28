PVR Inox Share Price Today on : PVR Inox share are up by 3.41%, Nifty up by 1.07%

PVR Inox Share Price Today on 28-10-2024: On the last trading day, PVR Inox opened at ₹ 1480.05 and closed at ₹ 1538.95. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1540.35 and had a low of ₹ 1480.05. Overall, the stock showed a positive movement, gaining ₹ 58.90 by the end of the day.

PVR Inox Share Price Today on : At 28 Oct 13:00 today, PVR Inox shares are trading at price ₹1538.95, 3.41% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80307.78, up by 1.14%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1540.35 and a low of ₹1480.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1528.38 10 1569.54 20 1594.46 50 1582.67 100 1507.43 300 1457.43

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1517.35, ₹1545.3, & ₹1572.1, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1462.6, ₹1435.8, & ₹1407.85.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for PVR Inox was 7.86% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -0.44% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 20.15% with a target price of ₹1849.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.98% MF holding, & 20.69% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.95% in june to 3.98% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 18.07% in june to 20.69% in the september quarter.