PVR Inox Share Price Today on : PVR Inox share are up by 3.41%, Nifty up by 1.07%

Livemint

PVR Inox Share Price Today on 28-10-2024: On the last trading day, PVR Inox opened at 1480.05 and closed at 1538.95. The stock reached a high of 1540.35 and had a low of 1480.05. Overall, the stock showed a positive movement, gaining 58.90 by the end of the day.

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live Updates

PVR Inox Share Price Today on : At 28 Oct 13:00 today, PVR Inox shares are trading at price 1538.95, 3.41% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80307.78, up by 1.14%. The stock has hit a high of 1540.35 and a low of 1480.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51528.38
101569.54
201594.46
501582.67
1001507.43
3001457.43

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1517.35, 1545.3, & 1572.1, whereas it has key support levels at 1462.6, 1435.8, & 1407.85.

PVR Inox Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for PVR Inox was 7.86% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -0.44% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 20.15% with a target price of 1849.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.98% MF holding, & 20.69% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.95% in june to 3.98% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 18.07% in june to 20.69% in the september quarter.

PVR Inox share price up 3.41% today to trade at 1538.95 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Panorama Studios International, GFL are falling today, but its peers Tips Music, Prime Focus are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.07% & 1.14% each respectively.

