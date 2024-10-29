PVR Inox Share Price Today on : PVR Inox share are down by -1.29%, Nifty down by -0.66%

PVR Inox Share Price Today on : At 29 Oct 11:12 today, PVR Inox shares are trading at price ₹1512.95, -1.29% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79544.3, down by -0.58%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1535.2 and a low of ₹1497.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1528.38 10 1569.54 20 1594.46 50 1582.67 100 1507.43 300 1456.39

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1551.15, ₹1573.55, & ₹1604.35, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1497.95, ₹1467.15, & ₹1444.75.

PVR Inox Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for PVR Inox was -1.42% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -0.44% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 22.21% with a target price of ₹1849.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.98% MF holding, & 20.69% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.95% in june to 3.98% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 18.07% in june to 20.69% in the september quarter.