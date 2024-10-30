PVR Inox Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: PVR Inox share price are up by 1.29%, Nifty down by -0.06%

PVR Inox Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: At 30 Oct 12:00 today, PVR Inox shares are trading at price ₹1545.75, 1.29% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80240.15, down by -0.16%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1547 and a low of ₹1518.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1519.00 10 1564.14 20 1587.08 50 1584.27 100 1509.41 300 1455.69

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1542.4, ₹1560.4, & ₹1583.5, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1501.3, ₹1478.2, & ₹1460.2.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for PVR Inox was 20.92% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -0.44% & ROA of -0.20% respectively.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.62% with a target price of ₹1849.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.98% MF holding, & 20.69% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.95% in june to 3.98% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 18.07% in june to 20.69% in the september quarter.