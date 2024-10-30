Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / PVR Inox Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: PVR Inox share price are up by 1.29%, Nifty down by -0.06%

PVR Inox Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: PVR Inox share price are up by 1.29%, Nifty down by -0.06%

Livemint

PVR Inox Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: On the last trading day, PVR Inox opened at 1534.85 and closed at 1545.75. The stock reached a high of 1547 and a low of 1518.20 during the session.

PVR InoxShare Price Today on 30-10-2024

PVR Inox Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: At 30 Oct 12:00 today, PVR Inox shares are trading at price 1545.75, 1.29% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80240.15, down by -0.16%. The stock has hit a high of 1547 and a low of 1518.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51519.00
101564.14
201587.08
501584.27
1001509.41
3001455.69

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1542.4, 1560.4, & 1583.5, whereas it has key support levels at 1501.3, 1478.2, & 1460.2.

PVR Inox Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for PVR Inox was 20.92% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -0.44% & ROA of -0.20% respectively.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.62% with a target price of 1849.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.98% MF holding, & 20.69% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.95% in june to 3.98% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 18.07% in june to 20.69% in the september quarter.

PVR Inox share price up 1.29% today to trade at 1545.75 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Panorama Studios International are falling today, but its peers Tips Music, Prime Focus, City Pulse Multiplex are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.06% & -0.16% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.