Business News/ Markets / PVR Inox Share Price Today on : PVR Inox share are up by 1.69%, Nifty down by -0.05%

PVR Inox Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: On the last trading day, PVR Inox opened at 1534.85 and closed at 1551.90. The stock reached a high of 1556.10 and a low of 1518.20 during the trading session.

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live Updates

PVR Inox Share Price Today on : At 30 Oct 13:01 today, PVR Inox shares are trading at price 1551.9, 1.69% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80308.2, down by -0.08%. The stock has hit a high of 1556.1 and a low of 1518.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51519.00
101564.14
201587.08
501584.27
1001509.41
3001455.69

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1542.4, 1560.4, & 1583.5, whereas it has key support levels at 1501.3, 1478.2, & 1460.2.

PVR Inox Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for PVR Inox was 30.21% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -0.44% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.14% with a target price of 1849.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.98% MF holding, & 20.69% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.95% in june to 3.98% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 18.07% in june to 20.69% in the september quarter.

PVR Inox share price has gained 1.69% today to trade at 1551.9 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.05% & -0.08% each respectively.

