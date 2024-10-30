PVR Inox Share Price Today on : PVR Inox share are up by 1.69%, Nifty down by -0.05%

PVR Inox Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|1519.00
|10
|1564.14
|20
|1587.08
|50
|1584.27
|100
|1509.41
|300
|1455.69
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1542.4, ₹1560.4, & ₹1583.5, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1501.3, ₹1478.2, & ₹1460.2.
PVR Inox Share Price Today
Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for PVR Inox was 30.21% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -0.44%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.14% with a target price of ₹1849.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.98% MF holding, & 20.69% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 3.95% in june to 3.98% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 18.07% in june to 20.69% in the september quarter.
PVR Inox share price has gained 1.69% today to trade at ₹1551.9 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as