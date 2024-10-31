PVR Inox Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: PVR Inox share price are down by -0.3%, Nifty down by -0.42%

PVR Inox Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: On the last trading day, PVR Inox opened at ₹ 1580 and closed at ₹ 1554.75. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1580 and a low of ₹ 1553 during the session.

PVR Inox Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: At 31 Oct 12:01 today, PVR Inox shares are trading at price ₹1554.75, -0.3% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79516.16, down by -0.53%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1580 and a low of ₹1553 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1517.36 10 1554.78 20 1580.17 50 1586.12 100 1511.53 300 1454.73

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1577.85, ₹1597.8, & ₹1627.6, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1528.1, ₹1498.3, & ₹1478.35.

PVR Inox Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for PVR Inox was 65.84% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -0.44% & ROA of -0.20% respectively.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.93% with a target price of ₹1849.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.98% MF holding, & 20.69% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.95% in june to 3.98% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 18.07% in june to 20.69% in the september quarter.