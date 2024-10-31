PVR Inox Share Price Today on : PVR Inox share are up by 0.66%, Nifty down by -0.56%

PVR Inox Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|1517.36
|10
|1554.78
|20
|1580.17
|50
|1586.12
|100
|1511.53
|300
|1454.73
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1587.0, ₹1599.15, & ₹1619.35, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1554.65, ₹1534.45, & ₹1522.3.
Till 4 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for PVR Inox was 78.89% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -0.44%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.79% with a target price of ₹1849.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.98% MF holding, & 20.69% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 3.95% in june to 3.98% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 18.07% in june to 20.69% in the september quarter.
PVR Inox share price has gained 0.66% today to trade at ₹1569.8 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as
