PVR Inox Share Price Today on : PVR Inox share are up by 0.66%, Nifty down by -0.56%

PVR Inox Share Price Today on : PVR Inox share are up by 0.66%, Nifty down by -0.56%

On the last trading day, PVR Inox opened at 1580 and closed slightly lower at 1569.8. The stock reached a high of 1580 during the day and a low of 1549.7. Overall, it experienced a decline from its opening price.

PVR Inox Share Price Today Live Updates

PVR Inox Share Price Today on : At 31 Oct 16:01 today, PVR Inox shares are trading at price 1569.8, 0.66% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79389.06, down by -0.69%. The stock has hit a high of 1580 and a low of 1549.7 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51517.36
101554.78
201580.17
501586.12
1001511.53
3001454.73

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1587.0, 1599.15, & 1619.35, whereas it has key support levels at 1554.65, 1534.45, & 1522.3.

PVR Inox Share Price Today

Till 4 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for PVR Inox was 78.89% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -0.44% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.79% with a target price of 1849.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.98% MF holding, & 20.69% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.95% in june to 3.98% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 18.07% in june to 20.69% in the september quarter.

PVR Inox share price has gained 0.66% today to trade at 1569.8 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.56% & -0.69% each respectively.

