LIVE: Quarterly results today - Q2 2026 updates on BHEL, Groww, Canara Bank, Reliance Industrial Infra, MRPL, Tata Tech

Q2 quarterly results today LIVE updates: 26 listed companies are scheduled to announce their second-quarter results for the financial year 2026-27 on Wednesday, 14 October 2026, according to the BSE’s forthcoming results calendar.

The list includes Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BSE code: 500103), Canara Bank (532483), CEAT Ltd (500878), Elecon Engineering Company Ltd (505700), Aditya Birla Money Ltd (532974), and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (500109). Other companies slated to declare their results include Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd (533229), ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd (540716), Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd (533162), Tata Technologies Ltd (544028), HDB Financial Services Ltd (544429), Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd, which operates under the Groww brand (544603), and Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (544938). The list also features Aurique (517230), Bacil Pharma Ltd (524516), Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd (544608), Indus Finance Ltd (531841), Naturo Indiabull Ltd (543579), Polycon International Ltd (531397), Rajratan Global Wire Ltd (530253), Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd (523445), Schloss Bangalore Ltd (544408), Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd (508969), TTL Enterprises Ltd (514236), Viji Finance Ltd (537820), and Ardi Alliances (504370).

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Q2 quarterly results today LIVE updates: 26 firms to declare earnings on 14 Oct

Investors can track this space for updates on revenue, profitability, margins and management commentary, which could influence movements in the respective stocks. The schedule is based on the BSE forthcoming results calendar. Here are all the LIVE UPDATES:-

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd (RIIL) Q2 quarterly results today

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd (RIIL) is trading at ₹705.00 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) as of 10:55 AM IST on October 14, 2026. The stock is demonstrating positive momentum, climbing ₹12.20 (1.76%) from its previous close of ₹692.80.

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/10/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026. This is for your information and records.

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Tata Technologies Q2 results

Tata Technologies Ltd (TATATECH) is trading at ₹744.70 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) as of 10:50 AM IST on October 14, 2026. The stock has experienced a minor intraday gain of ₹1.00 (0.13%) from its previous close of ₹743.70.

Tata Technologies Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/10/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026

Leela Palaces Q2 quarterly results 2026

Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/10/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter and Half Year Ended September 30, 2026

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Canara Bank Q2 quarterly results 2026

Canara Bank has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/10/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for Q2 30.09.2026

BHEL Q2 quarterly results 2026

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd share price (NSE: BHEL) at 444.65 INR

0.52% up

+2.30 INR

today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/10/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of BHEL for & upto the quarter ended 30th September, 2026.

Accordingly, inline with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and 'BHEL Code of Conduct for Regulating & Reporting Trading by Designated Persons & their Immediate Relatives and for Fair Disclosure', Trading Window for dealing in securities of BHEL shall remain closed for 'Designated Persons & their immediate relatives' of BHEL from 1st - 16th October, 2026.

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Companies announcing Q2 results on 14 October 2026 — BSE codes, stock symbols and full names - LIST below 1. 504370 — ARDIALL — Ardi Alliances Limited

2. 517230 — AURIQUE — Aurique Limited

3. 524516 — BACPHAR — Bacil Pharma Limited

4. 533229 — BAJAJCON — Bajaj Consumer Care Limited

5. 500103 — BHEL — Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

6. 532974 — BIRLAMONEY — Aditya Birla Money Limited

7. 532483 — CANBK — Canara Bank

8. 500878 — CEATLTD — CEAT Limited

9. 505700 — ELECON — Elecon Engineering Company Limited

10. 544608 — EMMVEE — Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Limited

11. 544603 — GROWW — Billionbrains Garage Ventures Limited

12. 533162 — HATHWAY — Hathway Cable & Datacom Limited

13. 544429 — HDBFS — HDB Financial Services Limited

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14. 540716 — ICICIGI — ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited

15. 531841 — INDUSFINL — Indus Finance Limited

16. 500109 — MRPL — Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited

17. 543579 — NATURO — Naturo Indiabull Limited

18. 531397 — POLYCON — Polycon International Limited

19. 530253 — RAJTUBE — Rajratan Global Wire Limited

20. 523445 — RIIL — Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited

21. 544938 — SONA — Sona BLW Precision Forgings Limited

22. 508969 — SULABEN — Sulabh Engineers & Services Limited

23. 544028 — TATATECH — Tata Technologies Limited

24. 544408 — THELEELA — Schloss Bangalore Limited

25. 514236 — TTLEL — TTL Enterprises Limited

26. 537820 — VIJIFIN — Viji Finance Limited

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