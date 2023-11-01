Sun Pharma Q2 results: Consolidated profit beats estimates, rises 5%
Pharma major Sun Pharma posted a 5 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹2,375.5 crore for the July-September quarter versus ₹2,262.22 crore in the same period last year.
