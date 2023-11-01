comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Nov 01 2023 14:42:36
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 117.25 -1.26%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 627.95 -0.09%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 428.4 -0.04%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 566.65 0.23%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,472.15 -0.31%
Business News/ Markets / Sun Pharma Q2 results: Consolidated profit beats estimates, rises 5%
Back Back
Breaking News

Sun Pharma Q2 results: Consolidated profit beats estimates, rises 5%

 Pranati Deva

Sun Pharma posted a 5 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹2,375.5 crore for the July-September quarter versus ₹2,262.22 crore in the same period last year.

Sun Pharma posted a 5 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹2,375.5 crore for the July-September quarter versus ₹2,262.22 crore in the same period last year.Premium
Sun Pharma posted a 5 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit to 2,375.5 crore for the July-September quarter versus 2,262.22 crore in the same period last year.

Pharma major Sun Pharma posted a 5 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit to 2,375.5 crore for the July-September quarter versus 2,262.22 crore in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, its revenue rose over 11 percent YoY to 12,192 crore in the quarter under review as against 10,952.3 crore in the year-ago period.

The firm beat Street estimates on both the profit as well as revenue front.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter rose nearly 8 percent on year to 3,179.30 crore as compared to 2,956.5 crore in the year-ago period. However, the operating margin contracted by 91 basis points to 26.08 percent in Q2 against 27 percent in the year-ago period.

The firm also informed that it posted an 11 percent YoY rise in both its gross sales as well as India formulation sales to 12,003.1 crore and 3,842.5 crore, respectively, in the September quarter. Meanwhile, emerging market formulation sales were up 9.4 percent to $284 million in Q2.

Also, US formulation sales came in at $430 million, up 4.2 percent YoY and global specialty sales were $240 million, up 19.3 percent in Q2FY24.

Its total expenses during the quarter rose 12.4 percent YoY to 9,695 crore, from 8,625 crore a year ago. Raw material costs, however, declined to 1,665 crore, from 2,017 crore a year ago.

Furthermore, the company's investments towards research and development were 773 crore or 6.4 percent of sales in the quarter as against 571 crore or 5.3 percent of sales in Q2FY23.

The company filed 3 Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDAs) in the quarter and received approvals for 8 ANDAs.

Moreover, for Q2 FY24, external sales of API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) were at 497.2 crore, up by 5.1 percent YoY. "Our API business imparts benefits of vertical integration and continuity of supply chain for our formulations business. We continue to focus on increasing API supply for captive consumption for key products," the firm stated.

The stock rose as much as 2.3 percent to its intra-day high of 1,114.25 post the earnings announcements.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 01 Nov 2023, 02:09 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App